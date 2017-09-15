Triple H Reportedly Furious About Finn Balor Being Held Back On ‘Raw’

Only a few weeks after moving to the main roster, Finn Balor won the WWE Universal Championship after defeating Seth Rollins at WWE Summerslam last year. Unfortunately, he was forced to relinquish the title the next night on Raw because of a serious shoulder injury. It took almost nine months for him to return to WWE television, but the fans had very high hopes that Finn could pick up exactly where he left off on Raw.

Over the past five months, the WWE Universe has grown more frustrated by the day because WWE officials haven’t given Finn Balor the push most people believe he deserves. He still hasn’t received his rematch for the Universal Title with Brock Lesnar. He is stuck in a midcard feud with Bray Wyatt that hasn’t wowed the fans, and it doesn’t seem like WWE officials are planning anything bigger for Balor for the rest of the year.

WWE fans aren’t the only ones frustrated with Finn Balor’s booking. It’s being reported that HHH is said to be furious with Balor’s position on Raw. He doesn’t seem to be pointing the finger at anyone in particular, but The Game lobbied hard for Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode to be moved to SmackDown Live to ensure they didn’t find themselves “lost in the shuffle” as Finn Balor currently is on Monday Night Raw.

It seems that Triple H is trying to convince Vince McMahon to bring most NXT talents to SmackDown Live before moving them to Raw where talents are micromanaged far more. The recent exception to this rule is the upcoming debut of Asuka, but her move to Raw is more about helping the women’s division more than it’s about making sure someone as talented as Finn Balor has a chance to get over with the WWE Universe.

There is no need for anyone to hit the panic button. The WWE Universe is firmly behind Finn as a babyface and it is only a matter of time before he receives his opportunity to climb the WWE ladder. Brock Lesnar’s limited schedule as the WWE Universal Champion takes away some of those opportunities from Balor and the rest of the Raw roster. However, Finn Balor’s time will come. The fans will just need to be very patient.

[Featured Image by WWE]