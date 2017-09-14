WWE Rumors: Yet Another Member Of The New Day Injured During Live Event In Hawaii

The injury bug continues to make its way through the WWE roster and it has now bitten another one of the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The New Day are already without Xavier Woods who suffered a knee injury a few weeks ago, but it looks as if they may be short one more member after Wednesday’s live event in Hawaii. If the reports of the fans in attendance are to be believed, Kofi Kingston may have to be on the sidelines a while.

According to Wrestling Inc., Kofi Kingston and Big E were representing The New Day at a WWE Live Event in Honolulu, Hawaii on Wednesday. They were defending the tag titles against the team of Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin when the apparent injury took place.

At one point, Kingston missed a flying crossbody and was immediately seen limping around the ring after that. He stayed in the ring and finished out the match, even getting physical at times, but it was obvious that he was in a considerable amount of pain.

By Thursday afternoon, WWE had not yet said anything regarding the possible injury and Kingston has been quiet on social media since Wednesday afternoon.

@WrestlingInc sez… Kofi Kingston Injured At WWE Live Event?, Asuka Appears With SmackDown Stars (Photo), Kurt… https://t.co/9XYrb7DItH pic.twitter.com/ZBPFLuMA3C — We Recruit Wrestlers (@PWTeesRecruiter) September 14, 2017

If this injury to Kingston ends up being something serious or even keeps him out of the ring for a few weeks, it could completely alter storylines on SmackDown.

As reported by Bleacher Report, Xavier Woods suffered a left knee injury at the end of August and it also took place at a WWE Live Event. The injury happened during a match which saw him land in an awkward fashion during a tornado DDT and it caused an MCL sprain.

Woods was expected to be out for two to four weeks.

Again, there is no official word on Kingston’s injury status as of yet, but WWE surely hopes it isn’t bad.

WWE is said to have some very big plans for The New Day and reportedly wants the team to have the most tag team title reigns of any team in wrestling history. After defeating The Usos this past week, The New Day was expected to hold onto the SmackDown Tag Team Titles for a while before jumping into another big feud. With Xavier Woods already out with a knee injury, if Kofi Kingston has to miss any time at all, the belts will need to be taken off of them quickly.

[Featured Image by WWE]