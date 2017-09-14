OnePlus 6 Rumors: 2K AMOLED Display, Better Cameras, Fingerprint Reader Relocation And A Secret Sept 19 Event

It’s no secret that many critics were rather disappointed with the OnePlus 5. Coming from a long line of flagship killers, the OnePlus 5 was perceived by critics as overpriced, unbalanced, uninspired and underwhelming at the very least.

It’s quite a unfortunate, actually, since the OnePlus 5 is a formidable handset. It’s equipped with powerhouse specs that are close, if not better than the mobile industry’s best sellers. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 8GB of RAM and is equipped with OnePlus’ Dash Charge technology, which enables the device to get enough power to last a whole day after a simple, short charging session.

Its cameras are no joke, either. Featuring a dual rear sensor, the OnePlus 5 boasted the best imaging setup ever placed in a OnePlus device. Despite these, however, many smartphone enthusiasts remained unimpressed. With the OnePlus 5 being more of a miss than a hit, it is now up to the company’s next flagship, the OnePlus 5T or the OnePlus 6, to correct the errors of its predecessor.

There are very few existing rumors about the OnePlus 6. Considering the fact that the OnePlus 5 was only released a couple of months ago, this is completely understandable. Despite this, however, the speculations emerging about OnePlus’ next contender in the flagship phone market are very encouraging.

There is no doubt that the next OnePlus smartphone would boast monster internals, likely starting with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Its RAM would be generous too, likely maintaining its 8GB capacity.

Rumors continue to emerge, however, that the OnePlus 5 would finally feature a 2K AMOLED display, a bump from the 1080p screens that the upstart tech firm has insisted on for years. Apart from a better display, rumors also suggest that the next OnePlus flagship would feature a massive improvement in the camera department.

After all, the OP5’s dual rear cameras were its headlining feature, but it was also the one that critics found underwhelming, performing way below the standards set by industry leaders such as the iPhone 7 Plus.

It seems like the OnePlus 6 is up for a redesign, too, as CEO Carl Pei has been asking smartphone users in social media about where they would like the device’s fingerprint reader to be, according to an Expert Reviews report. Thus, there is a relatively good chance that a more modern setup would replace the traditional Home Button/Fingerprint Reader combination on the smartphone’s front.

If any, OnePlus has always stayed true to its mantra, “Never Settle,” and based on its performance thus far, it seems like the company has every intention of keeping its word. Just recently, OnePlus released a flyer teasing a special event on September 19, according to a Tech Advisor report. The specifics of the upcoming event remains unknown, though speculations are high that it would involve the launch of a special edition of the OnePlus 5.

[Featured Image by OnePlus]