Former ‘RHOC’ Star Brooks Ayers Reportedly Owes $63,000 In Child Support, Hasn’t Seen 8-Year-Old Son In Years

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for the former Real Housewives of Orange County star.

Just yesterday, the Inquisitr reported that Vicki Gunvalson’s former flame recently got a job in the medical field after moving to Indiana to start his new life. The controversial star allegedly landed a job working as a Territory Manager for Hospital Sales for DocRx. With his past history of lying about having cancer, it’s easy to see why there is such a backlash from fans over Brooks’ new career.

To make matters worse, Radar Online is alleging that the former reality star is a deadbeat dad, owing thousands in child support. The online publication uncovered court papers stating that Brooks filed a court petition to try and get more time with his 8-year-old son. The only problem is that Ayers is behind on his child support payments.

Court docs that were filed years ago show that Brooks was supposed to pay $175 per week in child support. But by July 1, 2010, Ayers was already $2,800 behind in payments, which is why the court then ordered him to pay an additional $26.93 a month to make up for the missed payments.

From July of 2010 to August of 2017, Ayers failed to pay for his son’s basic needs, resulting in him owing $63,055.50, according to court papers. Not only does the mother not want Brooks spending time with their son, but she also wants Ayers to be held in contempt of the court for failing to make timely payments.

The hearing was originally supposed to happen on September 12 but has since been postponed, with no final decision having been made.

Brooks continues his new life in Indiana, and Celebuzz reports that like his ex Vicki Gunvalson, Brooks has moved on and started to date. Earlier this year, Brooks changed his Facebook status from “single” to “in a relationship.” After some digging, it was revealed that Christy Groves Lindeman is the new woman in Ayers’ life. Not much is known about Lindeman other than the fact that she lives in nearby Indianapolis and works as a Sales Director at Advantage1 Tire Network.

Do you think Brooks deserves a second chance at love or do you think women should steer clear?

