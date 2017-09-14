Joy-Anna Duggar Introduces The Latest Duggar Baby Four Months After Her ‘Shotgun Wedding’ To Austin Forsyth

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has introduced the newest member of the Duggar clan on social media, and it’s been only four months since she married Austin Forsyth! Of course, the baby she introduced didn’t belong to her. The infant was her nephew, Mason Garrett Duggar.

Duggar Forsyth’s brother, Josh, and her sister-in-law, Anna, welcomed their fifth child into the world this past week. The couple is already parents to Mackynzie, 7, Michael, 5, Marcus, 4, and Meredith, 2. The baby announcement also comes just one day after Josh Duggar’s lawsuit against City officials from Springdale, Arkansas, was halted by a federal judge

In his lawsuit, he claims officials wrongly released information about sexual assault allegations made against him in 2006. Since the judge halted proceedings, it means he will consider if the case against the city should be dismissed.

In 2015, the Duggar’s reality show 19 Kids and Counting was canceled by TLC because it was revealed that Josh Duggar had molested a babysitter and four of his sisters. On top of that, Duggar’s name was also associated with an Ashley Madison scandal, where he was caught cheating on his wife.

Despite the scandals, the Duggar family has done their best to move on. Josh’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, have stayed away from television, but many of the oldest children returned to TV with the spin-off, Counting On.

Welcome to this large and one of a kind family Mason Garrett Duggar A post shared by Joy-Anna Forsyth (@joyanna_forsyth) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth courting her future husband was featured in the spin-off series, and the two married in May. According to Radar Online, many believe it was a shotgun wedding, because the date was seemingly moved from October to May. Just three short months later, Duggar-Forsyth announced she was pregnant, and to many, her baby bump looked like she was much farther along than the first trimester.

Duggar-Forsyth admitted to breaking some of the family rules when she was courting. The couple was seen touching hands before they were engaged, and when Forsyth proposed, they hugged.

During the reunion special, Forsyth explained, “We’re humans and sometimes we don’t always abide perfectly by our rules. We try. That was a real hard try.”

can't help but smiling after revealing our blessed news to ya'll A post shared by Joy-Anna Forsyth (@joyanna_forsyth) on Aug 30, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

Does that mean there was a pregnancy before the wedding? Forsyth’s brother-in-law says no. He insists “the rumors aren’t true.”

