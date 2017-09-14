Melania Trump In $750 Flats, Pants, Blonder Hair For 3 Hours In Florida – Trump In $40 USA Hat Again [Video]

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump left the White House on the morning of Thursday, September 14, headed to Naples and Fort Meyers. The regions were hit hard by Hurricane Irma, therefore President Trump and Melania boarded Marine One for the short jaunt to Andrews Air Force Base to see firsthand some of the damage the storm brought to Florida. Melania and President Trump were not scheduled to visit the Florida Keys, so as not to hamper recovery efforts in the area. Overall, Melania and President Trump were expected to spend less than three hours on the ground in Florida before returning to Washington. In the midst of the seriousness of the trip, buzz about the clothing worn by the couple erupted on social media. As reported by the Inquisitr, the USA hat Trump wore sells for $40. Melania wore a pair of dual-toned $750 Chanel flats, as reported by the Daily Mail, a black jacket and beige pants.

As seen in the below photo and videos appearing online, President Trump placed his left hand on Melania’s back and tapped her back several times as Trump walked to Marine One with Melania. Before the duo made their way to the aircraft, President Trump stopped to answer questions from reporters outside the White House. Trump attempted to clear up confusion over whether or not a deal was reached when President Trump met with Democratic leaders on Wednesday evening about DACA.

As seen in the below video from CNBC, President Trump said that the border wall will be funded later, and noted that they were examining and renovating “massive” sections. Various types of wall samples were being examined. “Massive border security” was the order of the day, according to President Trump, who claimed that 92 percent “of the people agree on DACA.”

Meanwhile, Melania’s beige flat shoes with their black tips were on full display, along with Melania’s highlighted hair, which appeared blonder in the back and on the ends of her famous locks. Melania also donned a black button-down jacket with a matching black purse. Melania’s penchant for carrying expensive Birkin bags has been duly noted by fashionistas on the web.

