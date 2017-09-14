Kailyn Lowry And Javi Marroquin’s Divorce Chronicled On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’; He Didn’t Want To Split

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin signed on to appear on WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars at the end of last year and during their time on the show, Lowry made it clear to Marroquin that she had no intention of saving their marriage.

While Marroquin agreed to film the series in Los Angeles in hopes of working things out with the Teen Mom 2 star, a new sneak peek has confirmed that Lowry was ready to move on.

“I filed for divorce and that’s the end of it,” Kailyn Lowry coldly told her husband, according to a preview clip of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars shared by In Touch Weekly magazine on September 13.

“I don’t want to accept it,” Javi Marroquin responded.

The first look at the new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars was shared by Javi Marroquin on his Instagram page several days ago and, after the sneak peek featured Kailyn Lowry admitting to sleeping with Marroquin’s best friend, he told his fans and followers that his experience filming the show was one of the hardest of his life. He also said that he wasn’t ready to relive all of the painful moments he endured during filming.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 21, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry filed for divorce from Javi Marroquin in May 2016 after just three years of marriage and one child, three-year-old son Lincoln Marshall. As fans may recall, Lowry informed her husband months prior that she was not open to further expanding her family, which he wanted to do, but just months after their split, Lowry became pregnant with another man’s child.

Kailyn Lowry is currently mom to three boys, Isaac, 7, from her past relationship with Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 3, from her marriage to Javi Marroquin, and one-month-old “Baby Lo” from her former romance with Chris Lopez.

A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Sep 9, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin, and their co-stars, tune into Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars when the new season premieres on Friday, October 13 at 9 p.m. on WEtv.

The former couple can also be seen alongside the likes of Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus on Teen Mom 2 season eight, which airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]