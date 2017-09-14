‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans And David Eason Face Abuse Claims, Barbara Speaks Out Before Wedding

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are set to wed at the end of this month but unfortunately for the Teen Mom 2 couple, their journey to the altar has been plagued by drama.

After Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris Davidson, filed documents claiming Jenelle Evans’s daughter Ensley was born with marijuana in her system in January, Barbara spoke to Radar Online, revealing that Davidson’s request for custody of Evans and Griffith’s three-year-old son isn’t going to go away.

“She told me, ‘I’m sick and tired of this. I’m not going to tolerate this. No one is going to abuse my grandchild,’ and I told her, ‘I’m right with you, he’s mine too,'” Barbara explained to the outlet on September 14.

In Davidson’s court documents against the longtime reality star and mother of three, she alleged that Eason beat Kaiser and claimed he and Evans locked her kids outside of their home in extreme heat for hours.

While Barbara initially stayed quiet about Davidson’s request for custody of Evans’ three-year-old son, she chose to speak out after learning that her daughter had blamed her for Davidson’s claims. As she explained, Jenelle Evans always blames her but in the end, they never believe what she’s saying.

Jenelle Evans and Doris Davidson are set to face-off in court over custody of Kaiser on October 2.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Sep 6, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

Jenelle Evans and her mother, Barbara, attended a custody hearing earlier this year in regard to her eight-year-old son Jace and during the hearing, a judge decided it was in Jace’s best interest to stay with Barbara. So, while Evans was awarded with visitation, Barbara was granted full-custody.

As for Jenelle Evans’ youngest child, seven-month-old Ensley Jolie, the baby was said to have tested positive for marijuana at the time of her birth but has remained with Evans and her fiancé ever since.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jul 14, 2017 at 8:38pm PDT

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are set to tie the knot in North Carolina on Saturday, September 23.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]