Could Kim Kardashian Actually Replace Kelly Ripa On ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’?

Could Kim Kardashian soon land a new gig alongside Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan in the place of Kelly Ripa?

New reports are alleging that Kelly is supposedly “terrified” that Kim could land a permanent slot on the morning show after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spiked ratings when she joined Ryan as a co-host for the day on August 28 in Ripa’s absence.

“Kim could very well be the future of Live,” a source said to Life & Style this week, claiming that Kim’s recent appearance on the show supposedly saw a 15 percent increase in viewers.

“No one will ever say that Kelly is the problem. But ABC has tried everything to make Live the morning hit it once was, to no avail,” they continued, pointing out that the morning show hasn’t been doing so well in the ratings since Michael Strahan sensationally quit last year for a more permanent gig at Good Morning America.

Adding that producers were allegedly “pretty impressed” by how Kardashian’s appearance on the show spiked viewers, they claimed that ABC bosses were also loving Kim and Ryan’s chemistry when they hosted together last month.

“The jump in numbers shows that Ryan and Kim are an exciting package,” said the source, noting that the two of them also brought in younger viewers who may not always tune in to see Kelly and Ryan together.

“Ryan has natural chemistry with Kim that just isn’t there with Kelly. And the audience see it,” they continued.

Notably, Seacrest and Kardashian have been friendly for years. The American Idol host is one of the creators of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which debuted on the E! network a decade ago, and still executive produces the family’s reality series to this day.

Following Kardashian’s appearance on the show – though some viewers weren’t exactly convinced by her hosting skills – many took to social media to support the idea of Kim having a more permanent role on the series.

tomorrow morning we have @kimkardashian guest cohosting @livekellyandryan! Your confetti wand is in good hands @kellyripa 😉 A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

Wetpaint even published an article of 15 reasons why they believed Kardashian should replace Ripa, despite the host being on the series for the past 16 years.

But while none of those involved have officially confirmed or denied the latest rumors to swirl around Live with Kelly and Ryan, it’s worth noting that Gossip Cop busted a similar report claiming that Kardashian could be taking over from Ripa earlier this month.

After sources claimed that Kelly’s role on the show could supposedly be in jeopardy, the outlet noted at the time that a network insider had told them that “there have been zero discussions about Kardashian becoming a permanent co-host.”

The site’s ABC insider also alleged that those behind the scenes of the series “aren’t plotting to replace Ripa with anyone new” despite all the rumors.

Kelly hasn’t officially announced any plans to say goodbye to Live, which she joined back in 2001 alongside Regis Philbin.

The fact checking outlet hasn’t yet commented on Life & Style’s latest report.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s BAZAAR and Mike Pont/Getty Images for OCRFA]