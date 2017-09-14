How Katie Holmes And Suri Are Coping Without Tom Cruise — Jamie Foxx To The Rescue?

Katie Holmes and Suri have been the epitome of mother-and-daughter relationship goals since the Dawson’s Creek star took on the task of being a single mother to Tom Cruise’s daughter. So far, Holmes has done an excellent job. Despite the scrutiny and media attention that comes with being the former wife of someone who has strong ties with The Church of Scientology, Holmes has managed to give Suri a normal childhood, at least to an extent.

That said, while Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise couldn’t be happier with the way things are between them, one can’t help but wonder if Katie wishes, at least in her secret heart, that her former husband Tom Cruise would make an effort to fulfill his responsibilities to Suri as a father. For one, the last time Tom was spotted spending time with his daughter occurred just a few months after his split from Katie, when he took her to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida in August 2012.

Since then, nada. According to Daily Sun, Tom Cruise and daughter Suri haven’t seen each other in 1,458 days. That’s four years in total. And going by that number, it’s fair to assume that Cruise has decided to cut all ties with Katie and their daughter Suri.

Katie wishes it were otherwise, but she’s not about to make a big deal out of it, according to an insider for Hollywood Life.

“Katie is the definition of supermom when it comes to Suri, she does it all. She’s so hands on with Suri and doesn’t do anything unless she think it’s what’s best for Suri. Of course there are always going to be things she can’t control, especially when it comes to Tom. Does Katie wish Suri could see her dad more often? Absolutely. But she tries not to make a big deal about it because the last thing she wants is for Suri to pick up on any negativity,” an insider close to Holmes said.

“In a perfect world Tom would be more involved in Suri’s life but Katie doesn’t really think like that. She’s very practical and very much about getting on with life and staying grateful. This is the hand that she’s been dealt and she makes the best of it. She wants Suri to have the most normal childhood that she possibly can and she’s doing an incredible job making that happen, considering the circumstances.”

Tom Cruise might not be there for her daughter Suri anymore, but if recent reports are any indication, Jamie Foxx could well be the father figure that’s been missing from her life. As reported by the Inquisitr, Holmes and Foxx recently went public with their relationship as they walked hand in hand down Malibu beach over the Labor Day weekend.

In an interview with Town & Country last March, Katie Holmes said she’s recently decided to shift her focus on directing rather than acting because it would give her more time to attend to her daughter Suri. She emphasized in the interview that it’s her wish as a mother to give her daughter a normal childhood.

“This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you’re going to be,” she said. “The thing about directing is I can say I have this window and that’s when we’re getting it done. My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood.”

“I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed,” Katie added.

Do you think Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise would do just fine without Tom? Sound off in the comments section below.

