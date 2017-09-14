‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Leaked Script Debunked? HBO Boss Reveals How They Plan To Keep The Ending A Secret

The alleged Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script may have just been rendered useless by HBO boss Casey Bloys after he revealed how showrunners plan to keep the ending of the award-winning show a secret.

It has only been almost a month since the Season 7 finale for HBO’s highest-grossing TV series was aired but spoilers of how the show will end have already been circulating online.

But while most of the events in the spoilers previously featured in the Inquisitr are quite believable because of unexpected twists for characters like Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, many still doubt that it is authentic.

Now, it seems like all versions of the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script will be out of the question, especially since Bloys, HBO’s programming president, revealed how they plan to prevent spoilers from coming out.

Speaking to Pennsylvania’s the Morning Call, the HBO executive explained that cast and crew will use an age-old tactic in the film industry to throw off those who are planning to share details of the series’ ending.

“I know in Game of Thrones, the ending, they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens,” he said.

According to Bloys, such strategy is necessary for “a long show” like GoT.

“Because when you’re shooting something, people know. So they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that there’s no real definitive answer until the end.”

With this in mind, the Morning Call came to the conclusion that even actors and actresses playing fan-favorite characters of the show won’t know which is the real ending and have to watch the finished product for themselves.

Currently, there are also several versions of the end in the alleged Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script on the internet, including one that reveals how Jon and Daenerys’ love story is doomed. There is also one version that reveals who Azor Ahai really is and who will end the Long Night by slaying the Night King.

Bloys is the boss of programming in the company but his statement won’t always be the truth as Entertainment Weekly reported how the company nor showrunners haven’t confirmed nor denied what he said about the endings.

In fact, executive producer Dan Weiss refused to say anything at all about what strategies they plan to use in an interview with EW in June to avoid guesses and spoilers like the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script that emerged in August.

“We don’t even want to tell you because if we do then somebody will figure out how to circumvent the things that we’re doing.”

With that said, if the script outline for the show actually leaked, there is still a good chance that the showrunners could change it at the last minute.

What we do know for now is that the show is set to return sometime in 2018 or early 2019.

Do you think Casey Bloys just debunked the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script circulating online? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by HBO]