‘Are You The One?’ Season 6 Spoilers: Meet The New Cast And New Host

MTV is bringing us a new season of Are You The One? and with this new season comes a new host and a new cast on Are You The One? Season 6. Yes, we have 22 new bachelors and bachelorettes heading to New Orleans for this new season and a chance to win part of the $1 million prize. Check out the Are You The One? Season 6 cast below in our spoilers.

For five seasons, we have seen Ryan Devlin host AYTO, but that is about to change. With the cast heading down to New Orleans for the new season, they are bringing a new host with them. For AYTO Season 6, Terrence J. will be serving as the host. He is a three-time Emmy nominee and hosted BET’s 106 & Park for seven years, so he has the experience hosting a show.

For those that haven’t seen the show, before the cast starts the show and moves in together, they are matched together based on casting interviews. So, each member of the cast has a pre-determined match. It is their goal to find their match while on the show and if they do, get a share of that $1 million. Now it is time to get a closer look at the Are You The One? Season 6 cast.

Women

Alexis — Mannington, WV

Alivia — Charleston, SC

Audrey — Middletown, NY

Diandra — Teaneck, NJ

Geles — ILos Fresnos, TX

Jada — Union, NJ

Keyana — Boyertown, PA

Nicole — Medway, MA

Nurys — Portland, ME

Uche Nicole — Grand Rapids, MI

Zoe — Scranton, PA

Men

Anthony — Inglewood, CA

Clinton — Palm Bay, FL

David — San Diego, CA

Dimitri — Los Angeles, CA

Ethan — Sonoma, CA

Joe — Portland, OR

Kareem — Avenel, NJ

Keith — Manchester, NJ

Malcolm — West Palm Beach, FL

Michael — Knoxville, TN

Tyler — Los Angeles, CA

With each contestant, there is a link to their Instagram profile, so you can get a better look at who they are. As you can see, the guys like to go shirtless and the ladies love their bikinis. Are You The One? Season 6 will take place in New Orleans, so the Big Easy will probably provide viewers with some crazy nights.

Are You The One? Season 6 kicks off on Wednesday, September 20 at 10/9c on MTV.

