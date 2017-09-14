Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Lookalike Daughter Attends NYFW With Mom And She’s Drop-Dead Gorgeous

She may only be 14 years old, but Carys Zeta-Douglas is already turning heads, with many asking when she’ll be ready to launch a modeling career of her own.

Yesterday, Catherine Zeta-Jones took to Instagram to share a video of herself and her daughter on the way to the popular Michael Kors Show as a part of New York’s famed Fashion Week. In the video, Catherine and Carys can be seen in the back seat of a car as Zeta-Jones tells fans that she’s on the way to the show with her “little daughter.” When Catherine pans the camera over to Carys, she blows a kiss and waves.

According the E! News, the Michael Kors show marked the first fashion show that Carys has ever attended. When a reporter pointed out the resemblance between the mother-daughter duo, Catherine was quick to fire back, making sure that everyone knows that Carys is her own person, not just a “mini-me.”

“Yeah, well she’s pretty individual, very strong young lady and that I think is what I admire about her more than anything,”the 47-year-old said.

When Carys was asked if she’d like to get into modeling, she told reporters that she’s really into fashion and would love to get into the modeling industry in the future, just not right now. Among other job aspirations, the youngest of Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ children listed actress as well as brain surgeon.

thank you<3 @michaelkors A post shared by Carys Zeta (@carys.douglas) on Sep 13, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

During the show, Catherine and Carys sat front row with a few other A-listers including Aussie pals Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts. The Runway Show showcased pieces from Michael Kors’ Spring 2018 collection.

This marked the end of what appeared to be a busy week for Catherine. Just yesterday, the actress donated her time at the “Hand in Hand” Hurricane Relief Telethon. She posted a video of herself taking a call while seated next to Jamie Foxx.

Also on her Instagram page is the link to an article that promotes her upcoming film, Cocaine Godmother. Zeta-Jones plays the role of Griselda Blanco, a Miami drug lord who helped pioneer the drug trade between Colombia and the U.S. during the ’70s and ’80s, according to People.

sick bro A post shared by Carys Zeta (@carys.douglas) on Apr 22, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

Throughout the movie, Catherine can be seen wearing a number of different “looks” including a short blonde wig, her trademark long dark locks, and a bandana covering the majority of her head. It certainly seems like a role that is totally different from anything else that Catherine has ever played.

Cocaine Godmother will air on Lifetime in 2018.

[Featured Image by Joshua Blanchard/AP Images]