BlizzCon Virtual Ticket Features ‘World Of Warcraft’ Two-Passenger Airship, Zeppelin Faction Mounts

In November, fans of Blizzard Entertainment’s various franchises, like World of Warcraft, will gather in California for BlizzCon 2017. Although attending the conference in person is an option, a Virtual Ticket is also available for those that want to view the festivities live without the travel expense. A BlizzCon Virtual Ticket offers a buyer the chance to watch all of the event’s coverage, and it comes with a number of goodies for the developer’s various games.

Although digital items for most of Blizzard Entertainment’s games are generally included, only one game’s items are currently announced. World of Warcraft players that buy a Virtual Ticket will immediately receive two, unique faction mounts. The Orgrimmar Interceptor and the Stormwind Skychaser are this year’s special World of Warcraft items included with a Virtual Ticket purchase.

Players that buy a Virtual Ticket will be the proud new owners of both mounts, and they can start using them today according to the MMORPG’s website. Both the Orgrimmar Interceptor and the Stormwind Skychaser are two-seat mounts letting the user and a party or raid member ride along with them. Of course, only Alliance characters can use the Stormwind Skychaser while only Horde characters can use the Orgrimmar Interceptor.

A Virtual Ticket to BlizzCon 2017 is the only way to obtain these new faction-specific mounts. Players will need to access the Blizzard Shop to purchase a Virtual Ticket. The account associated with the Virtual Ticket purchase will be the one to unlock the new faction mounts. Even though the mounts unlock right away after purchase, BlizzCon 2017 will not be held until November 3 through November 4.

Other in-game goodies for different Blizzard Entertainment games will also be part of the Virtual Ticket. Although none are announced at this time, items for Diablo 3, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, Overwatch, and StarCraft 2 are expected. These items will likely be revealed before BlizzCon 2017 takes place.

World of Warcraft continues to update with new expansions and patches in the interim. Although flying mounts like these are disabled upon a new expansion’s release, players can still use them on the ground. As the Inquisitr reported, players can learn how to fly in most Legion content through a World of Warcarft meta achievement now available.

[Featured Image by Blizzard Entertainment]