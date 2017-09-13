There have been rumors that Ronda Rousey would sign with the WWE ever since she appeared at WrestleMania 32 in 2016. The Rock brought her into the ring when Triple H and Stephanie McMahon talked down to him and Rousey hip-tossed Triple H and locked McMahon in an armbar. However, that was her last appearance in a WWE ring.

Ronda Rousey at WWE Mae Young Classic

Despite Ronda Rousey not signing to wrestle in the WWE yet, she has still appeared at a few WWE events, including backstage at NXT and at the Mae Young Classic, according to Cageside Seats. The reason that Rousey was at the Mae Young Classic was because her friend, and former UFC fighter, Shayna Baszler was competing in the WWE Network tournament.

For fans who don’t know, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey are two of the four UFC women fighters who are known by the nickname The Four Horsewomen. The other two MMA fighters in that faction are Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

Ronda Rousey is a bronze medal winner at the Olympics and is a former UFC Bantamweight Champion. Shayna Baszler is a former MMA wrestler that has since moved on to the world of professional wrestling. Jessamyn Duke was a former part of the 18th season of The Ultimate Fighter and won the Fight of the Season that year. Marina Shafir is 1-2 in MMA fighting and WWE fans might know her as NXT star Roderick Strong’s finance.

While Ronda Rousey was at the WWE Mae Young Classic, WWE website reporter Cathy Kelley asked her about making an appearance again in the WWE. It was an interesting question and most WWE fans realize that Kelley wouldn’t have asked if there was not a chance of Rousey coming to the WWE soon. Kelley works for the company.

However, Rousey wasn’t biting and said that it was all about Shayna Baszler that night and she was there to support her friend. Ronda explained that she is not the kind of person who would upstage a friend and she only wanted to talk about Baszler.

The MMA Four Horsewomen vs. The NXT Four Horsewomen

Originally, all the Ronda Rousey WWE rumors had her showing up to fight Stephanie McMahon, possibly in a mixed tag match with The Rock and Triple H also involved. However, there is now more talk about the two Four Horsewomen factions fighting.

That would be interesting. The second Four Horsewomen stable was the backstage friends from NXT that are now all WWE main roster superstars. That includes Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Bayley.

Ronda Rousey’s nickname of “Rowdy” Ronda was influenced by “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. It makes sense that she would have a nickname influenced by the Four Horsemen in professional wrestling as well. In an interview with ESPN, Rousey said that the fans gave them the name and they are grateful for the nickname.

As for the NXT Four Horsewomen, it came when they were working on revolutionizing the women’s wrestling scene in NXT and made sense because Charlotte Flair is the daughter of Ric Flair, the backbone of the original Four Horsemen.

