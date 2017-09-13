Jennifer Lopez Dishes On The Love Affair That Makes Her Heart ‘Skip A Beat’

When she’s not performing live on stage or making appearances on one of her many television projects, Jennifer Lopez is spending the bulk of her time with those she loves the most. Aside from her children, that means making time with Alex Rodriguez. In a new interview, Lopez opens up about that relationship, giving the dirt on what makes this bond special, and why Alex may be the greatest love of her life.

Jennifer Lopez Gets Candid About Her Love Life

Page Six reports that Jennifer Lopez was especially open and honest in a recent interview, especially when the subject of her love affair with Alex Rodriguez came up. The Shades of Blue boss reflected on her past relationships, suggesting they all pale in comparison to the bond she shares with Rodriguez. She says her past boyfriends all measured up, keeping love alive and adventurous, but none of them have reached the level that she feels she has attained with Alex.

“I’m in a good relationship…this is the first relationship I’ve been where I feel like we really make each other better,” says Lopez.

In addition to the romance, Alex and Jennifer have developed their own unique family dynamic, creating a melded family with their four children, two from Lopez’s previous relationship and two from Alex’s former relationship. Fortunately, the children are all within the same age ranges. They are: Emme Anthony, Max Anthony, Ella Rodriguez, who are all 9-years-old, and 12-year-old Natasha Rodriguez.

Lopez feels that this relationship is different for her because there’s a sense of support that she previously lacked. Lopez says there’s a selflessness shared between them that’s new for her and she describes it as a “beautiful” part of the relationship.

Alex Rodriguez And Jennifer Lopez Kept Things Private To Start

Understandably, Lopez and Rodriguez kept things private during the early part of this year, when their relationship was just starting. As E! News shares, they wanted to get a handle on how, or if, the romance was going to proceed, before confirming the suspicions of their fans. That time came, when Alex Rodriguez celebrated his 42nd birthday in July. Marking the special day, Ms. Lopez confessed her romantic feelings for the former ball player on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room,” Jennifer captioned the image. “Wishing you the best year ever my love…so excited for everything God has in store for you.”

Although Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have known one another for many years, it wasn’t until recently that sparks began to fly. A chance run-in led to a lunchtime conversation that blossomed into the bond that the couple shares today.

