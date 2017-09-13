Duggar Family News: Jinger Vuolo Wearing Pants On Rink Contradicts With Michelle Following Rules On Birthday

This month, the Duggar family has been making news headlines for all the new things happening in their lives. With Joy-Anna announcing her first pregnancy to Joseph getting married to Kendra, there has been an unending stream of updates from the family. But it looks like there are some happenings related to Jinger Duggar Vuolo that has been going on for a while now that still attract Counting On followers’ attention.

The 23-year-old Duggar has been shocking the Duggar family fans with her lifestyle choices after her wedding. After she moved away to Texas with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, she took a long and hard look at her wardrobe and has transformed her style completely. When she lived in Arkansas, she strictly followed her mother Michelle’s dress code, which means that she dressed very conservatively.

Her sisters, Jill and Jessa Duggar, have written about this modest dressing that the family enforces, saying how it upholds their values as Christians.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” Jill wrote according to Bustle. “We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband… We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping, or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt.”

Another item of clothing that their mother emphasizes on is wearing dresses and skirts, not pants or shorts. Another component of the family dress code is for girls to be feminine. Whenever Duggar girls are shown on camera, they are seen wearing long skirts that fall below their knees.

Ever since her wedding, Jinger has been the clothing rules to the wind. She has been favoring pants and shorts a lot more these days. She recently documented her trip to an ice rink with her husband and she showed that she no longer had qualms about wearing pants.

Took my man ice skating ⛸ for the first time ever! He was great! ☺️???????? A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Sep 12, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

“The only Duggar with a mind of your own,” a fan commented underneath the picture. “Glad you got out of Arkansas!”

Even though her daughter is wearing pants now, Michelle is still keeping her philosophy. Her husband, Jim Bob Duggar, posted a video of Michelle skating up a storm but showed that she did not have to wear pants to show off her skills.

But her fans seemed to think that it is a little too much that she insists on wearing skirts even when she does physical activities.

“It skates so much better in pants!” One fan commented.

Meanwhile, Jinger Vuolo’s other sisters still stick to the tried-and-true dress code.

Hangin' out with these cool people at #sdc today! #familytime A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Jun 24, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

