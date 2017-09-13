Major Update About John Cena’s Long-Term Future With WWE

For the past few years, John Cena has been splitting his time between performing for WWE and his outside commitments to Hollywood. His star continues to rise, and big movie offers are making his wrestling career harder to maintain. Cena will be starring in the new Transformers spin-off, Bumblebee, that is expected to take him away from WWE programming very soon, and he’s rumored for a major role in Shazam for DC.

Since returning to WWE television back in July, John Cena has been featured in several big matches. Many of them have happened on Raw or SmackDown Live, which has made some fans question his booking. On paper, isn’t it bad business for WWE officials to give away John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe, or Braun Strowman on television rather on a PPV? Why are so many big Cena matches being given away?

It’s been rumored that WWE officials are simply trying to utilize John Cena while he’s available and push a few big matches to help with ratings on Raw and SmackDown Live. Now, it’s being said that WWE officials are pushing through these matches because they don’t know what the future holds for John Cena in WWE.

At WWE No Mercy, John Cena will face Roman Reigns in a singles match for the first time. That’s a match fit for the grandest stage of them all, but the fans will get to see it during a random PPV in September. His upcoming hiatus could be a big reason why WWE officials are pushing the match to happen now, but there is some speculation that Cena vs. Reigns and other matches are happening because WWE officials are not sure if the matches will happen because Cena’s movie career could force the end of his wrestling career.

There have been rumors about Cena leaving WWE for Hollywood before, but he has denied them. However, that was before he was being featured in Transformers and superhero movies for DC. Major roles like that are hard to turn down, especially for someone like John Cena, who has big star potential. There’s no doubt that Cena will always be a part of WWE, but many people are curious about how often he will be around in the future.

