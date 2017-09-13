Meadow Walker, Vin Diesel Post Touching Tributes On What Would Have Been Paul Walker’s 44th Birthday

On what would have been her father’s 44th birthday, Meadow Walker made a rare but heartfelt Instagram post to celebrate Paul’s special day.

After a two-month hiatus from posting on her Instagram account, the 18-year-old finally broke her silence to pay tribute to her father on what would have been his birthday. The teen shared a throwback photo of herself and Paul adorably dancing together.

In the photo, Meadow appears to be around 2-years-old and is rocking a multi-colored dress. To complete the outfit, she is wearing a flower crown with blue, pink, and green flowers strung across her head. In turn, Paul went casual and is just pictured wearing a pair swim shorts.

In the heartfelt caption, Meadow wants her Instagram fans to take part in a “do good challenge.” She asks her 1.4 million followers to participate in a random act of kindness and take a video of it. After the act of kindness takes place, fans are asked to share the video and then nominate four friends to pay it forward using the hashtag, #PWFdogoodchallenge, for her dad’s charity, the Paul Walker Foundation. Meadow tags a few friends to take part in the challenge, including her dad’s longtime BFF, Vin Diesel.

From the looks of his Instagram page, Vin has yet to accept Meadow’s invitation to take part in the challenge but the actor did still take time to post a beautiful tribute to his late friend on his birthday. Also pictured is in the photo is Diesel’s daughter, with her “uncle.”

“Happy birthday Pablo… You have and are still changing the world. Your love lives through all whom have had the great fortune to know you,” he starts the post.

The Fast and Furious star goes on to tell Paul how proud he is of Meadow for graduating High School and for helping start the Paul Walker Foundation to change the world. He also gives a shoutout to Paul’s brother, Cody, who is “in Houston continuing the work you were so passionate about.”

The post ends with Vin remembering a vision that he and Paul had when they were in Haiti, lending a helping hand following the 2010 earthquake. Since then, Diesel has brought that vision to life by starting Reach Out Worldwide, an organization that helps when disaster strikes. According to their Instagram page, they are currently helping those who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

ET reports that the 48-year-old also paid tribute to his friend Paul in another special way. To honor him, Vin and girlfriend Paloma Jimenez recently named their newborn daughter Pauline.

Will you help remember the late Paul Walker by taking part in the kindness campaign?

