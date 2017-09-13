Miranda Lambert And Boyfriend Anderson East Celebrate Two-Year Anniversary; Are They Ready To Get Married?

Miranda Lambert shared a sweet message to her boyfriend on Instagram earlier this week in regard to their two-year anniversary.

Although Miranda Lambert and Anderson East didn’t go public with their relationship until January 2016, Lambert confirmed on September 12 that she and her R&B singer boyfriend actually starting dating several months prior to their public debut.

“Oh how I remember well, sunset on September 12th…,” Miranda Lambert wrote in the caption of a photo of herself and Anderson East sharing a kiss on a bridge.

Also in her caption, Miranda Lambert labeled her boyfriend as a “bama boy” and said the photograph had been taken exactly two years prior.

As fans may recall, Miranda Lambert and her former husband, Blake Shelton, confirmed their marriage had come to an end in July 2015 and months later, Lambert debuted her romance with East on Instagram. Around the same time, Shelton went public with his new romance with Gwen Stefani, who he was starring alongside on The Voice.

In the debut photo of Miranda Lambert and Anderson East’s relationship in January 2016, the couple was seen snuggling with one another under a red flannel blanket. In the months that followed, Lambert and East were seen taking the stage together during one of his shows and in April 2016, they made their red carpet debut at the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Miranda Lambert has been fairly private when it comes to her relationship with Anderson East but from time to time, she shares images of the two of them on Instagram.

Just two months ago, Miranda Lambert took to her Instagram page and shared the collage below in honor of her boyfriend’s 30th birthday.

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jul 17, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

While Miranda Lambert and Anderson East haven’t yet announced plans to get married, a source months ago told E! News that the singer was extremely happy with her boyfriend and noted that they were discussing the idea of starting a future together. As a source explained, Lambert and East are talking about marriage and kids and likely want to start a family in the “near future.”

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]