Song Joong Ki Declines Role In Netflix Drama, Actor Wants To Focus On Upcoming Wedding With Song Hye Kyo

Descendants of the Sun heartthrob Song Joong Ki has his priorities clear: to focus all his attention on his future wife, Song Hye Kyo and their upcoming wedding.

Proving that Song Hye Kyo is on the top of his list, Song Joong Ki made a bold move of rejecting a potential casting offer from the streaming giant Netflix.

In a recent report by Soompi, it has been revealed that the 31-year-old Korean actor has decided to pass up on the chance to star in Kingdom, a new original drama produced by the famous American entertainment company.

Apparently, Song Joong Ki wants to focus on his upcoming wedding to his Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye Kyo, which is happening on October 31.

Understandably, with over one month left before the big day, it is only natural for the soon-to-wed couple to avoid any distractions that could intervene in their preparations.

The actor’s agency, Blossom Entertainment, recently released a statement confirming Song Joong Ki’s decision to decline the offer.

“Song Joong Ki made a final decision to turn down ‘Kingdom.’ Nothing has been confirmed yet for his next project.”

Meanwhile, a source from the forthcoming Netflix drama revealed that the series was originally scheduled to start filming in September but was moved in October. It was also noted that the drama will begin their shoot after the casting is complete.

유대위님 인스타 안하는관계로 …제가 ..폭풍 ..업데이트. A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122) on Apr 5, 2016 at 5:13am PDT

It can be recalled that Song Joong Ki has been tapped for a role in an original thriller series penned by writer Kim Eun-hee.

Kingdom, which was announced earlier this year, is an eight-episode historical zombie thriller set in Korea’s Joseon era. The story will focus on the Prince of Joseon dynasty (1392-1897) tasked with protecting the kingdom from terrifying zombies.

The series marks the second original Korean drama to be streamed on Netflix.

Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo – Descendants of the Sun A post shared by Descendants Of The Sun(태양의 후예) (@descendantsofthesun.kbs) on Mar 26, 2016 at 9:03pm PDT

Song Joong Ki became a household name with his impressive portrayal of Captain Yoo Si Jin in the hit drama Descendants of the Sun. The series also introduced him to his future wife Song Hye Kyo.

However, despite their chemistry, the highly-anticipated on-screen reunion of Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo is still far from happening.

In fact, Song Joong Ki recently revealed that he is not keen on working with Song Hye Kyo, especially after their wedding. The actor revealed that it would be quite challenging for him to team up with his wife in the future, adding that he would have to give it a little more thought.

The actor revealed that it would be quite challenging for him to team up with his wife in the future, adding that he would have to give it a little more thought.

“Work is work, so it may be a little tough to be on the same production.”

[Featured Images by Kin Cheung, Chiang Ying-ying/AP Images]