Blac Chyna Denies Child Services Investigation On Dream’s Safety, Lawyer Slams Report: ‘She’s A Loving Mother’

Following reports that Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are facing an investigation on Dream’s safety, the former couple’s respective legal teams are now denying such claims.

In a recent report by People, it has been revealed that Blac Chyna and her team are shooting down claims that the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services is stepping into the situation to ensure that Dream Kardashian is protected.

Blac Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, has denied reports of an open investigation by the DCFS, adding that she has no particular knowledge of any filings by the department related to her client’s 10-month-old daughter.

Bloom reiterated that there is no reason for the DCFS to launch an investigation as Blac Chyna has been a competent mother to Dream and King Cairo. She noted that her client only wants to fulfill her role as a mother and peacefully co-parent with Rob Kardashian.

“Chyna is a loving, devoted mother who simply wants to peacefully co-parent her healthy, happy baby Dream with Rob. We are unaware of any current investigation suggesting otherwise. We have not received notice of any DCFS filing nor have we been able to find any in the court files.”

The celebrity attorney also confirmed that the impending hearing on Blac Chyna’s restraining order against Rob Kardashian will still push through on September 18.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s lawyer, Robert Shapiro, also said he was unaware of any pending DCFS investigation related to his client’s daughter.

As previously reported, the DCFS has gone to the L.A. County Dependency Court in order to have a judge determine if Dream Kardashian is in a safe environment.

The department has allegedly started an open investigation on Blac Chyna’s rumored drug use prior to her split with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Sources also claimed that the action is linked to the restraining order that the curvaceous beauty filed against her ex in July.

As for Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s custody battle, TMZ exclusively reports that they are close to an agreement. The gossip site revealed that the former couple and their lawyers have been working on a joint custody arrangement for months now.

Sources told the outlet that Blac Chyna and Rob are “not far apart over the division of physical custody — each is fine giving the other substantial physical custody.”

There were also claims that Rob Kardashian believes his baby mama is capable of fulfilling her parental duties. However, the Kardashian women are allegedly not feeling the same way and question Blac Chyna’s fitness because of the drug allegations.

Aside from the custody, TMZ also noted that both parties are dealing with child support. Apparently, Blac Chyna allegedly wants more than what Rob thinks she deserves. Still, the ex-lovers are reportedly willing to compromise.

