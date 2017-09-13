‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017: 9-Year-Old Celine Tam Takes On ‘Moana’ [Video]

It was time for Week 2 of the semifinals on America’s Got Talent 2017 tonight, as 11 acts were fighting for a spot in the AGT finale next week. The night kicked off with 9-year-old Celine Tam taking the stage and taking on a Disney hit, as she sang “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana. It was another stunning performance from Celine, so check it out below in our America’s Got Talent 2017 spoilers.

For the night, we had 11 acts performing on AGT 2017. Of those 11 acts, only five of them would be moving on to the finals next week. Celine Tam has been favored to win it all this season, even if she is only 9-years-old. To get to the live shows, Celine Tam received the golden buzzer from guest judge Laverne Cox. She was correct in that choice, as she cruised through the quarterfinals and now shined during the semifinals.

For tonight’s performance on America’s Got Talent Season 12, the pressure was on. This was for a spot in the AGT finale next week and only five of them would be moving on. To earn one of those spots, Tam took on a very popular song from the Disney hit, Moana, and judge Simon Cowell thought the song was perfect for her.

Most of the judges seemed to be loving Celine Tam tonight, as Heidi Klum gave her a standing ovation after the performance. It is all about making it bigger and better for the semifinals and Simon thought Celine took a “massive step up” with her performance. After standing up for her, Heidi went on to say she sang “crystal clear” tonight and she is a “shining bright star.” Howie Mandel thought she was adorable and wants all her dreams to come true.

.@celinetam You will indeed go far! Way to do Moana justice! It takes pipes! #AGT pic.twitter.com/kV9P799Sh5 — AGT Wiki (@AGTWiki) September 13, 2017

While Celine Tam did get a lot of love from the judges on America’s Got Talent 2017, Mel B did not seem to be super impressed. Mel B does think her voice is outstanding, but she thought the song was “too musical theater” for her voice. She said that Celine normally would take us on a “magical journey” with her voice, but she did not do that tonight on America’s Got Talent Season 12.

America has the final say in who moves on and who goes home on AGT 2017, so will you be voting for Celine Tam tonight?

