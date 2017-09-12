Could Teresa Giudice’s Husband Be Released From Prison Next Year?

Will Teresa Giudice be reunited with her husband, Joe Giudice, at the end of next year?

Teresa Giudice and her husband Joe were sentenced to time behind bars after pleading guilty to charges of bank and wire fraud years ago, and now, after Giudice received an early release from the Danbury Correctional Institution in Connecticut, fans are wondering if Joe will also be released before serving his 41-month prison term.

According to a new report, Teresa Giudice’s husband wasn’t initially expected to be released until August 21, 2019, but he hopes to be back home in New Jersey in time for the 2018 holiday season. That said, Joe is having some trouble making his early release happen and recently filed a suit against the U.S. Bureau of Prisons for “improperly denying” him access to certain programs that could reduce his sentence by more than one year.

On September 12, Radar Online shared a report that revealed that Joe Giudice is eligible for house arrest as of November 11, 2018, but because a detainer was filed against him due to a deportation hearing set for March 14, 2019, he will reportedly not be able to take advantage of the house arrest option.

Radar Online obtained documents from the United States District Court, and in them, Joe Giudice pointed out that the hearing was standing in the way of him from utilizing programs that had been offered to him during his 2014 sentencing.

In the court documents, Joe Giudice, a “lawful permanent resident,” was said to have been denied admission into the Residential Drug Abuse program. The documents also said that ICE has placed a detainer on him which has restricted him from participating in the programs that have been made available to other inmates.

Joe Giudice is currently set to be released on March 14, 2019.

