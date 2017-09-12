Walt Disney World, Other Orlando Theme Parks Reopen Post-Hurricane, Some Attractions Still Dark

Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and other central Florida theme parks have re-opened after Hurricane Irma passed through, although some attractions are still dark, The Orlando Sentinel is reporting.

The venerable Disney theme parks closed down on Saturday, as did most other attractions in the area in advance of the monster storm, which was expected to tear through The Sunshine State. It was just the fifth time in its 40-year history that the resort had shut down, according to CNBC.

After being shuttered for 36 hours, the resort’s four theme parks re-opened on Tuesday morning, as expected, although some attractions remain closed and will remain closed until further notice.

Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom

All four major theme parks re-opened as planned Tuesday morning, with no significant damage reported and no major operational issues. All the attractions, except those already down for routine maintenance, are scheduled to operate as usual. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, a special-ticket, after-hours event scheduled for Tuesday, will proceed as scheduled.

Outside The Four Theme Parks

Disney Springs, a shopping, dining and entertainment complex, is scheduled to reopen today with no major operational issues.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach water parks remain closed and are scheduled to re-open later in the week, although it’s not clear when, as of this writing.

Blizzard Beach closed 8th anr 9th September. No news on Typhoon Lagoon as yet. Aerophile balloon is also closed #Disney #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/U0H3KCmdDq — The Hopkins (@Themeparkcouple) September 6, 2017

Over at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Campground, guests remain evacuated as officials assess the amount of damage. Because the campground is situated in thick woods, the damage there may be worse than at other locations, and Disney executives are erring on the side of caution. The Hoop-Dee-Doo Revue, Mickey’s Backyard BBQ, and all other Fort Wilderness activities are canceled until further notice.

The Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort remain closed until Thursday.

Universal Orlando And Other Central Florida Theme Parks

Universal Studios, CityWalk, Volcano Bay Water Park, and Islands of Adventure all re-opened Tuesday with no major operational issues expected. All attractions, excluding any that were already scheduled to be down for routine maintenance, are expected to be open.

Halloween Horror Nights is scheduled to kick off on Friday as expected.

Who’s ready for Halloween Horror Nights this year? #UniversalHHN pic.twitter.com/gwp0UWtfVS — Attraction World (@WeGiveUTheWorld) September 12, 2017

SeaWorld Orlando and its Aquatica water park are scheduled to open Wednesday. As of this writing, no official re-opening date for Discovery Cove has been announced.

Legoland remains closed, and no official re-opening date has been announced.

Over in Tampa, Busch Gardens is scheduled to re-open on Thursday.

