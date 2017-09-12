Tori Roloff: Little People, Big World Star Promotes Her Friend’s Makeup Business On Instagram

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff may be busy becoming an aunt for the first time*, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have time to help her friend promote her makeup business. *OK, it’s not clear, as of this writing, if Tori (maiden name: Tori Patton) has brothers and/or sisters of her own who have had kids, but her sister-in-law Audrey just gave birth, so she’s definitely an auntie on that side of the family for the first time.

On Monday night, Tori posted an Instagram story showing nothing but her face, and highlighting her lipstick choice. As it turns out, the lipstick is from the LipsSense line, which is itself part of the SeneGence International cosmetics line.

SeneGence and LipSense don’t follow the traditional business model of selling their products on store shelves (although you can purchase products online). Rather, they sell through independent distributors, in much the same way that Tupperware, Avon or Pampered Chef products are sold.

And it seems that Tori friend Shelly Van Raden, who uses the Instagram handle @xoxo.shelly, is a distributor. What’s more, Tori seems quite fond of a particular Lipsense product that Shelly distributes: Pink Champagne.

At this point it bears noting that there is an outside chance that Tori Roloff didn’t have anything to do with that particular Instagram post. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, sometimes celebrities aren’t 100 percent responsible for their social media accounts, and advertisers that the celebrities work with will sometimes post on social media using the celebrity’s accounts in order to make it look like the celebrity is promoting their product. This may have been the case when Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham posted an Instagram story talking about a time she flaked and forgot her daughter at a store. As it turned out, the whole post was a sales pitch for herbal supplements she promotes.

Or, of course, it could very well be that Tori genuinely loves LipSense and wants to help her friend Shelly with her business.

A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Sep 10, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

In the mean time, Tori has a full plate ahead of her in the next few months. Besides being an auntie, she’s also a mom (to Baby Jackson), which means that there will be plenty of play-dates to manage between the young cousins.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]