Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo Reportedly Done With Wedding Photo Shoot, Scenic Location Teased

Soon-to-wed couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have been rumored to hold a secret prenuptial photo shoot overseas as they traveled to San Francisco earlier this week. Now, new reports revealed that the Descendants of the Sun couple has already finished their wedding pictorial and the alleged locations were really scenic.

In an exclusive report by Koreaboo, it has been revealed that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have successfully completed their pre-wedding photo shoot in San Francisco, California. According to the outlet, a fan spotted the engaged couple and their crew at the Palace Hotel, one of the most famous accommodations in the Bay Area.

As previously reported, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo traveled with a close friend and professional photographer Hong Jang Hyun. The famous photographer has worked with other celebrity couples, including Bae Yong Joon-Park Soo Jin and Lee Hyori-Lee Sang Soon as well A-list Korean celebrities such as CL of 2NE1.

The news site also added that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo hired overseas-based photographers Chung Ji Sang from New York and Eric Darius Nazarian from California.

The Song Song couple also tapped Korean photographer Yang Joong San and Akeel Nelson, a Jamaican videographer.

Apparently, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo’s pre-wedding photo shoot began filming at the Golden Gate Park, which is widely-known for its historical beauty.

The team then continued their pictorial at the Mill Valley and ended at Calistoga, California on September 7, reports revealed.

#SongJoongKi spotted bought starbucks by c-fan opposite side of her university. pic.twitter.com/7JwQiwSLfm — melina♡ (@genovevamelina) September 6, 2017

Although Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have yet to confirm the alleged pre-wedding photo shoot, the photographers mentioned in the report have teased quite scenic views around San Francisco that many assume were the exact locations of the shoot.

Hong Jang Hyun recently uploaded a serene view of a forest-like location in San Francisco. Chung Ji Sang, on the other hand, shared a breathtaking view from the Palace Hotel. Another post shows Akeel Nelson holding a bunch of balloons believed to be props for the Song-Song couple’s photo shoot.

san francisco ???????? A post shared by www.hongjanghyun.com (@hongjanghyun) on Sep 4, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

눈떠보니 케냐-뉴욕-샌프란 #workaholic A post shared by Ji S Chung (@jisangchung) on Sep 2, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

Up A post shared by Nelson (@hustle_city_akeel) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

It can be recalled that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo were spotted at LAX airport earlier this week as they jetted to San Francisco. Numerous photos of the couple at the airport and onboard the plane have surfaced online as well, adding more to the anticipation of their avid fans.

San Francisco is reportedly a special place for the Song-Song couple. Apparently, the couple privately traveled there last year, with Song Hye Kyo expressing her admiration of the city.

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are expected to walk down the aisle on October 31 at the Shilla Hotel.

[Featured Images by Joel Ryan, Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]