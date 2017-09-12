‘MAFS’ Star Jamie Otis Shares The Terrible Pain She Is Dealing With After Birth

Jamie Otis of Married at First Sight just had her first baby and couldn’t be more excited to be a mom. Radar Online shared the news that Jamie is dealing with some pain after having her little girl. The actual labor isn’t what caused her all of this pain, but instead, it is something she is dealing with after having her daughter.

Jamie and Doug just had their first baby, Henley Grace, and their little girl is doing great. Jamie said she doesn’t mind the sleepless nights. The thing she is having some issues with is the fact that she is breastfeeding. Jamie knows this is what is best for her daughter, but it hasn’t been easy for them. Jamie explained the issues she is having.

“My nipples are cracked and bleeding. They literally feel like they’re on fire. When she latches there’s a sharp shooting pain that jolts my body for the first minute or so.”

Jamie Otis is dealing with this but said it is also “emotionally draining” for her. Jamie admits to wondering whether her daughter ate enough or whether she is causing her to be gassy. The thing is Jamie Otis isn’t giving up and she is still trying to breastfeed her daughter. She knows it is the best thing for her. Jamie feels like it is very rewarding. For now, she is just taking it day by day and seeing how it goes for them.

Another thing that Jamie had to talk about was her husband Dough Hehner. She says he is doing a great job with helping her. He actually changes a lot of diapers and also has been doing all of the laundry for her. She is very lucky to have all of the help being a new mom. They want a big family and are hoping to have three to five children. It sounds like Jamie and Doug won’t be waiting long to add to their growing family.

Two days old & she already has her daddy's sense of humor. ☺️???? #throwback #newborn #mommysgirl A post shared by Jamie Otis (@jamienotis) on Sep 9, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

[Featured Image by Cooper Neill/Getty Images]