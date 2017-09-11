‘LPBW’ Network TLC Shares First Photo Of Jeremy & Audrey’s Baby Girl

Little People, Big World network, TLC, shared the first photo of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s baby girl. The Little People, Big World official Facebook page that’s updated by TLC posted the first public photo of the couple’s daughter on Monday afternoon. Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcomed their baby girl into the world on Sunday.

Fans of Little People, Big World have been impatiently waiting for Audrey Roloff to give birth to the second Roloff grandbaby after Zach and Tori Roloff welcomed the first Roloff grandbaby back in May. News surfaced late Sunday night that Audrey went into labor earlier that day, but reports were based on rumors only. Proud grandma Amy Roloff actually shared the news of the birth Jeremy and Audrey’s first child on her Facebook page on Sunday but quickly deleted the post.

No official announcement has been made from Jeremy Roloff or Audrey Roloff about the birth of their baby girl, but the Little People, Big World network, TLC, picked up the story on Monday. TLC shared the first photo of Jeremy and Audrey’s baby girl on the official Little People, Big World Facebook page and linked to a story on TLC’s website giving fans details about the Roloff newborn.

According to TLC, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcomed the much-anticipated second Roloff grandbaby into the world on Sunday morning. At around 9:40 a.m., Ember Jean Roloff was born, and TLC said the name that the Little People, Big World newlywed couple chose for their first-born child couldn’t be “more perfect.” Fans of the long-running TLC reality TV series have been anxiously waiting to find out what Jeremy and Audrey named their baby girl, as well as a photo of the couple’s daughter.

The Little People, Big World Facebook post has been shared more than 20,000 times since TLC shared the first public photo of the second Roloff grandbaby less than one hour ago. Fans of Little People, Big World have already left over 2,000 comments, saying that Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s baby girl is “beautiful” and that baby Jackson Roloff — the first Roloff grandbaby — now has a little playmate. Jeremy and Audrey Roloff recently made the move back to Portland to be closer to Roloff Farms and Zach and Tori Roloff so their baby girl could grow up with baby Jackson.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Ember Jean Roloff weighed just over 7 pounds at birth, and details that are now surfacing online about baby girl Roloff puts to rest the rumors that have been swirling since late Sunday night about her possible birth. Neither Jeremy nor Audrey Roloff have shared any photos of their baby girl yet or even made a public announcement, but fans of Little People, Big World are telling the couple congratulations via the TLC Facebook post.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s baby girl is reportedly healthy, weighing in at 7.13 pounds and is 20.25 inches long, and proud first-time dad Jeremy said that mom Audrey “did amazing.” Now, fans are asking when the next season of Little People, Big World begins so they can see more of the Roloff grandbabies on the small screen.

