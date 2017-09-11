Audrey Roloff Of ‘Little People, Big World’ Gives Birth: Get The Details

The news that fans have been waiting for is here, as Audrey and Jeremy Roloff had their baby. There have been rumors flying that she gave birth, but now it has been confirmed. Us Weekly shared the news about their new little girl. This couple couldn’t be more excited to have their new baby girl and to be living back in Portland where their family is close.

Jeremy and Audrey had already shared with fans that they were having a little girl. Ember Jean Roloff weighed in at 7.13 pounds and was born on Sunday, September 10, at 9:40 a.m. This confirms some of the rumors that the baby had already been born, but some fans thought she had been born as early as Labor Day and that isn’t the case. Audrey did go over her due date a little bit.

The couple shared that they felt a lot of joy when their baby was born. Jeremy said that Audrey did a great job and that “natural labor is no joke.” From that comment, it sounds like she did it all without medication. In their statement, the couple talked about the name a bit.

“We are excited for the journey of parenthood that lies ahead. Welcome to our family Ember, may you be a glowing, fierce, and radiant light in this world.”

Amy and Matt Roloff might not be together anymore, but they both already love being grandparents to Jackson. They will now be posting pictures with Ember for sure. On the last season of Little People, Big World, fans saw that Matt was working on getting his house ready for grandchildren and was going to add a sandbox to the farm for the kids to play in. They even rebuilt the ark that his kids had when they were younger.

So far, the only picture that has been shared is from Us Weekly, and shows Jeremy and Audrey Roloff holding their baby girl. Hopefully, the family will start sharing pictures of her soon for the fans to see. Jeremy said she is a “perfect little baby.” He seems really excited and impressed with his wife and the way she went through labor.

Are you excited to watch the Roloff family with babies on the show now? Don’t miss new episodes of Little People, Big World when it returns to TLC.

Had a blessed birthday at the beach with my farmer babe doin what we do best ???? No place I'd rather be. #journeyofjerandauj #stayingido #beating50percent #subarusandsunsets A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Jul 20, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagram]