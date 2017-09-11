‘BB19’ Spoilers: Veto Ceremony Results Set Stage For Next Houseguest Going To Jury

BB19 spoilers now include the Veto Ceremony results, which just came out on the CBS live feeds. The final Week 11 nominees are set, giving fans the chance to predict what is going to happen at the next Eviction Ceremony. It was an important day for the BB19 cast, but it was also easily predicted what was going to take place at the latest Veto Ceremony.

Tracking back to previous BB19 spoilers that have come out on the CBS live feeds, Josh Martinez won the Head of Household Competition with a little help from his friends. Josh then nominated Alex Ow and Kevin Schlehuber for eviction, possibly giving him the chance to backdoor Paul Abrahamian if he decided to go that route. Paul then won the Power of Veto, taking the power away from Josh this week. Now it is up to Paul and Christmas Abbott to determine who will become the seventh member of the BB19 jury.

Paul Abrahamian had a chance to prove his “friendship” to Alex Ow at the Veto Ceremony on Monday morning, September 11. Paul chose not to use the Power of Veto, showing Alex that he was going to protect Christmas Abbott over her, despite what he had been telling her since the first week of the summer 2017 season. This is not what Alex wanted to hear and she is expectedly reacting negatively to the Veto Ceremony results.

Moving forward, it is confirmed by these BB19 spoilers that either Alex Ow or Kevin Schlehuber is about to get evicted from the game. There are two scenarios that the voters could go with and they have to decide which one to pursue, though there are some heavy hints from the live feeds. Only Paul and Christmas have eviction votes, so they can choose to send either Alex or Kevin to the BB19 jury. Removing Alex gets rid of a threat to either of them becoming the Big Brother 19 winner in the season finale later in September.

Witness the moments you missed during the live double eviction and a new HOH rises to power. Catch up on #BB19: https://t.co/1n7axZ98y4 pic.twitter.com/ds72wSmIW4 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 11, 2017

It’s definitely worth mentioning that Josh Martinez wants to see Kevin Schlehuber evicted next, but it doesn’t matter much what he wants at this point. Paul Abrahamian and Christmas Abbott will continue to use him for their own personal gains in the BB19 house and he hasn’t done enough to stop that from happening. Josh needs to come to the realization that he could go right after Alex Ow if he isn’t careful. Fans should expect more BB19 spoilers to come out quickly with a possible early Eviction Ceremony this week.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]