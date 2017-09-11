‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will’s Resurrection Leads To Chaos At Paul & Sonny’s Wedding

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Will Horton’s (Chandler Massey) return from the dead will not only shock family and friends but old-time lovers too. At the time of Will’s death, he and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) were married. How will he react now that Will is actually alive and stands on the threshold of matrimonial bliss with Paul Narita (Christopher Sean)? The fall of 2017 will forever be remembered for the double wedding of “Chabby” and “PaulSon” and the chaos that ensued, according to the latest spoilers. Days of Our Lives fans can expect pandemonium when an unexpected guest gatecrashes and a shocking announcement is made.

When Sonny finds out that Will is alive, he is bound to be confused and guilt-ridden. Although he is head over heels for Paul, Days of Our Lives spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that Will’s reappearance will cause feelings of doubt and hesitation. Sonny will turn to Chad (Billy Flynn) for advice since he was in a similar situation not too long ago. Everyone thought that Abigail (Marci Miller) had died and Chad had moved on with Gabi (Camila Banus). The reappearance of his dead wife turned Chad’s whole life upside down. Sonny knows that he can count on Chad for experience-rich advice, and he can always trust him to remain impartial. In the words of Massey himself, Will’s return really impacts Sonny and Paul’s relationship.

As promised: one shameless shirtless photo. A post shared by Chandler Massey (@therealcmassey) on Aug 11, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

“… throws a pretty sizable wrench into [that] romance.”

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that the wedding will be put on hold until everyone regains their equilibrium. More importantly, it will give Sonny a chance to sort out his feelings. “WilSon” were incredible together, but so much time has passed that they are no longer the same people. Sonny has always felt guilty about moving on after Will, and these feelings will be exacerbated now that he is indeed alive. He will have to make a decision about who he wants to be with, and either Will or Sonny will end up being hurt.

Days of Our Lives spoilers note that Lucas Horton (Bryan Datillo) will not make it any easier on Sonny either. He will pile on the guilt, only causing him to feel worse. Massey can be seen on Friday, September 15 when he reprises the role as Will.

