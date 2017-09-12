Angelina And Brad Allegedly Faked Brangelina Split In ‘Ultimate PR Stunt,’ Claims Insider

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt first shocked Brangelina fans with the news of their split. But in recent weeks, repeated rumors that Angelina and Brad were delaying their divorce gave their followers new hope. Now, however, a report offers a dramatically different take on Jolie’s and Pitt’s split, with an insider claiming that the two faked the breakup in what’s viewed as the ultimate public relations “stunt.”

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Reportedly Created Split Drama

The source quoted by Yahoo described Brad’s and Angelina’s alleged “master plan” that led to headlines around the world a year ago. In the months that followed Jolie’s and Pitt’s split bombshell, the headlines continued, with reports including claims over a battle for custody of their six kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

Now, however, the insider claims that Angelina and Brad are ready to become Brangelina once more as part of their alleged PR plot. The source also said that Jolie and Pitt “faked” their breakup to achieve their specific career goal.

“Breaking up and getting back together will [put] them back on top and back in favor with fans and the powers-that-be in Hollywood.”

In addition, the insider stated that Brad and Angelina had “faked” the divorce plan in response to some negative professional publicity.

Angelina Jolie Blames Brad Pitt?

Although Jolie and Pitt earned fame and praise for their first film performance together, their second, By The Sea, didn’t smash box office records. Consequently, the source said that Angelina allegedly “blamed” Brad for the reportedly disappointing film reactions, leading to a dramatic decision.

By allegedly faking their split, Jolie and Pitt reportedly agreed that they could boost both their careers, according to the insider.

“They figured orchestrating a big, dramatic split…would feed the public’s appetite for them.”

According to the insider, Jolie’s and Pitt’s “ultimate PR stunt” succeeded just as they had allegedly planned.

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt: On Track For Reunited Romance?

The timeline of Angelina’s and Brad’s romance has been filled with drama, but the allegations that Jolie’s and Pitt’s split was actually a PR stunt may be the most dramatic of all. Angelina and Brad first became a couple after they reportedly found love on the set of their first film together, Mr. & Mrs. Smith. That romance led to rumors that Pitt had cheated on his then-wife Jennifer Aniston by having an affair with Angelina while he was still married to Jennifer.

Now, after a year filled with dramatic reports about Jolie’s and Pitt’s breakup, the insider claims that the couple is headed for a romantic reunion. However, not all of the latest reports support this statement, with some denying the speculation that the drawn-out divorce implies that Brangelina will reunite.

Brangelina Public Reunion On Hold?

However, as far as the picture presented to the public, Angelina and Brad have refrained from any public reunions. The Mirror noted that even though all of Jolie’s and Pitt’s kids showed up to support their mother, Brad stayed away from Angelina’s movie debut at a recent festival.

“While the rest of [Angelina’s] brood came to support her, Brad steered clear of the premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.”

Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and Brangelina’s biological twins Vivienne and Knox stood by their mother on the red carpet. But following a year of clashing claims about whether Jolie and Pitt will reunite, Brad was noticeably absent.

Brangelina’s biographer Ian Halperin has stated that Angelina and her estranged husband are actually in “spiritual counselling” in an attempt to “consciously recouple.” That statement contributes to the speculation that the divorce will be called off.

What do you think? Could Angelina Jolie’s and Brad Pitt’s drama-packed split actually be the “ultimate PR stunt,” or will Brangelina eventually finalize the divorce? Share your comments below.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images]