‘The Originals’ Season 5 Spoilers: The End Is Actually A New Beginning, What To Expect In Final Season

The Originals Season 5 will be the end, at least in this chapter of the Mikaelson family story. However, it was teased that the end is actually a new beginning. Find out what to expect when the show returns to The CW network.

Possible spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on The Vampire Diaries spinoff.

After the shocking and heartbreaking Season 4 finale, many viewers thought it was the end of the series. Even though it was renewed for Season 5, The Originals creator Julie Plec decided that it was time to wrap things up. According to WetPaint, the final season won’t necessarily be the end, but a new beginning.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Plec explained that when the season begins, the Mikaelson family will still be separated. However, the goal is to eventually reunite them. As The Originals Season 5 sizzle reel hinted, Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) is determined to do just this. She knows the risks, but bringing her family together is her mission, even if it destroys her.

The family reunion won’t happen immediately, and it also won’t happen at once. It will require time, so fans need to be patient. As for how it will happen, those details were not released. What Julie Plec did explain is that they need to find a way to reunite the family without allowing the Hollow to piece herself back together. The creator and executive producer said if this happens, it would be “apocalyptic.”

The Originals Season 5 spoilers also confirm that the Mikaelsons will resolve the issues that plague them. They will find peace before the show airs the season finale. For a vampire family that has been around centuries, they certainly have a lot of anger, guilt, regret, and everything in between. The character that has the poorest coping skills is Klaus Mikaelson, portrayed by Joseph Morgan. He doesn’t deal with losing his family very well. In fact, it causes him to lash out at the world and he will be “killing tons of people.”

Spoilers also tease Caroline Forbes (Candice King) will make an appearance. It isn’t clear how much she will be seen, but the actress is confirmed to be in the premiere episode. She will confront Klaus and due to their history, she might be one of the few people that can get through to him.

What do you think will happen in The Originals Season 5? How will Hope Mikaelson reunite her family, and will there be any consequences?

