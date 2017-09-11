9/11 Quotes And Pictures: Find The Most Powerful Sayings, Iconic Photos, And Videos To Share On Social Media

Those looking for 9/11 quotes or pictures to share on the 16th anniversary of the attack will have plenty to choose from, with a number of options for those looking to memorialize the event on social media.

The terrorist attacks in New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington were the worst of their kind in American history, but also brought out some of the best in Americans. In the weeks and months that followed, people across the United States were struck with an overwhelming sense of kinship, and this dark period produced a number of powerful and uplifting quotes to memorialize 9/11.

Now, on the 16th anniversary of the attack, many people are looking for positive 9/11 quotes to share on Facebook and other social media. Below are some of the brightest quotes to memorialize 9/11.

Some of the most iconic 9/11 quotes came from the speech delivered by President George Bush just hours after the attack in which he referred to the United States as a shining beacon to the rest of the world, and the terrorist attack would not stamp out that light.

“A great people has been moved to defend a great nation. Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America. These acts shattered steel, but they cannot dent the steel of American resolve. America was targeted for attack because we’re the brightest beacon for freedom and opportunity in the world. And no one will keep that light from shining.” — President George W. Bush

Bush delivered another iconic 9/11 quote eight years after the attack when speaking at the Pentagon about the resilience America showed in the wake of the horror.

“One of the worst days in America’s history saw some of the bravest acts in Americans’ history. We’ll always honor the heroes of 9/11. And here at this hallowed place, we pledge that we will never forget their sacrifice.” —President George W. Bush

Other memorable 9/11 quotes come from some of the victims of the attack, including one from the wife of a pilot who died on one of the hijacked planes.

“If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short and there is no time for hate.”

— Sandy Dahl, wife of Flight 93 pilot Jason Dahl

Many will want to share something beyond quotes for 9/11, including some of the iconic photographs to emerge from that fateful day. In 2015, AOL.com compiled a slideshow of the most iconic of these photos, including some of the most poignant moments. The 9/11 Memorial has also posted some of these memorable photographs on its Twitter page on the anniversary of the terrorist attack.

An iconic photo brings 9/11 survivor and photographer together sixteen years after the attacks.

Some of these photos show not the attack itself, but the way Americans — and New Yorkers, in particular — came together to remember those killed. This includes the tribute lights, which arise from the footprint of where the World Trade Center towers once stood.

Do you remember the color of the sky that September morning?

Another shot shared by the 9/11 Memorial comes from the only person flying in American airspace that day — astronaut Frank Culbertson — who snapped a picture of a smoldering lower Manhattan.

While aboard the International Space Station on 9/11, NASA astronaut Frank Culbertson captured the smoke rising from NYC.

There are also a number of memorable videos from 9/11 to share on social media to mark the anniversary of the attacks. Many have shared the original news footage, including the first moments when the attack was reported. The video below contains a montage of news coverage for the breaking news announcements (be warned, there is some adult language and images that some may find disturbing).

Others chose to share some of the many memorial videos created to remember 9/11, with one of the most popular ones below.

There were also a handful of iconic sports moments in the wake of 9/11, including the dramatic home run Mike Piazza hit to lead the New York Mets to victory in the first sporting event in New York City after the attack.

There was also the pitch that President George W. Bush threw at Yankee Stadium in the World Series that year, which itself became one of the most memorable post-9/11 moments.

Others looking for 9/11 quotes, pictures, and video to share can look across social media on the 16th anniversary of the attack, with the memorials already trending across Twitter in the early morning hours on Monday.

