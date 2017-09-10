Megan Fox Diet: Actress Not Struggling To Get Her Post-Baby Body Back

Megan Fox made her big return to the spotlight. The Teenage Mutant Turtles star has been laying low lately. She’s been focused on raising her family and strengthening her marriage with husband Brian Austin Green. Now, she’s slowly making her return to Hollywood. Megan just starred in a steamy photo shoot for Frederick’s of Hollywood. The dark-haired beauty made a stunning appearance at New York Fashion Week.

The actress looked like a living doll when she walked the runway at the Liverpool Insurgentes department store’s Fashion Fest autumn/winter 2017 fashion show at the Frontón México in Mexico City. Fox stepped out in a black, fringed, and beaded cut-out gown. She wore other looks, including a white ruffled blouse with black high-waisted pants that accentuated her curves. Fox also displayed her new ombre blonde extensions. She last attended a store tour at Liverpool Polanco earlier in the week, according to E! News. This is Fox’s first appearance since May 2016 since she gave birth to her and her husband Brian Austin Green’s third son, Journey River Green.

She recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Extra. She revealed how she prepared for her campaign shoot for Frederick’s of Hollywood, in which she poses in a series of black lacy lingerie. Fox admits that it wasn’t easy to slim down. What also hasn’t been easy is getting some sleep.

“I worked out really hard,” Fox explained. “This time, it was a struggle for me and there was a lot of walks and very long runs.”

“I haven’t slept in almost a year,” Fox admitted. “There’s not one night that I have slept throughout the night. I’m still breastfeeding and he wakes up all the time, and then the other two come and wake me up, get in bed also.”

According to the Business Insider, Fox follows a strict diet and workout regimen when she needs to. She will eat five small meals per day. Fox avoids eating carbohydrates. Instead, she will eat fruits and vegetables and plenty of protein. Sometimes she’ll cheat and eat burgers, pizza, cake, or a bag of Dorito’s.

When it comes to working out, she relies on resistance training, cardio and heavy weights. Her post-baby workout is called the five-factor workout, which can be done in less than an hour. Fox’s five phases start with five minutes of cardio followed by body sculpting, upper body toning, abdominal sculpting, and a five-minute cooldown.

She has maintained a low-profile for the past year. Fox has been somewhat active on social media. She shared recent photos of her and Green’s three sons. They are also parents to Bodhi, three, and Noah, four. Now that Fox is back, she’s looking better than ever.

