Melania Trump Posts Twitter Photo In FEMA Meeting: Twitter Wonders Why Melania Is Being Briefed On Hurricane

First Lady Melania Trump posted a photo to Twitter, showing Melania, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence in a FEMA meeting at Camp David. As seen below, Melania wrote that she joined President Trump and the Pences in the briefing by FEMA for Hurricane Irma — and Melania included a message thanking the first responders in the storm, with wishes that they remain safe. However, Melania’s Hurricane Irma FEMA meeting photo and message has brought more questions for some people on Twitter — with plenty of folks asking Melania why she was being briefed in a FEMA meeting with President Trump and Vice President Pence.

In the reply section of Melania’s photo, Twitter users are asking questions that range from everything to Mar-a-Lago’s potential use as a shelter during the hurricane to those who have comments about what they claim is Melania’s inappropriate presence in a FEMA briefing. One Twitter user joked that Melania was wearing the perfect FEMA briefing sweater. It appears as if Melania donned a beige jacket with large brown buttons and roomy sleeves for the FEMA briefing. Other Twitter users commented that Melania had no place in a meeting that concerned the security of the nation.

Today's video conference #HurricaneIrma briefing by @Fema at Camp David.

Thank you to 1st responders! Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/jLF6vSvgDO — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 10, 2017

Not all Twitter responders had bad words for Melania due to the FEMA meeting photo. Some praised Melania for being there and for sending the update. However, others wrote that they were genuinely concerned with President Trump’s mental stability, so they urged Melania to send a sign and blink to send signals to viewers to let the country know if Melania was okay. Plenty of Twitter users are accusing Melania of using the FEMA meeting and Twitter post as a photo opportunity, while others are thanking Melania for her presence and letting her know that she is in their prayers.

On Facebook, the First Lady Melania Trump page is also getting a big reaction to With nearly 3,000 Facebook reactions and hundreds of comments and shares, Facebook users are either praising or criticizing Melania — with at least one Facebook user begging Melania to give FEMA a woman’s touch to help improve rescue efforts.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]