Angelina Jolie Reportedly Allowing Her Kids To Gorge On Junk Food And Run Wild Since Her Split From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is struggling with the single life. While the actress has appeared upbeat in public, sources claim the situation is pretty dire behind closed doors. Not only does Jolie hate being alone, but she’s also letting her kids do whatever they please.

An insider told OK Magazine that Jolie allows her children to gorge on junk food, even though she has a reputation for skimping on meals. The source claims that Jolie’s six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox – love eating waffles, burgers, hot dogs and fried chicken. They also enjoy overeating whenever they get the chance.

Jolie, on the other hand, is quickly wasting away. In the wake of her nasty divorce with Brad Pitt, the Tomb Raider star is allegedly surviving on nothing but energy drinks and cigarettes. With their divorce still raging in court, it sounds like Jolie just wants to make her kids happy until things cool down.

Speaking of the divorce, the Daily Mail reported that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are moving forward with the court proceeds and are not reconciling. With their divorce still not finalized, rumors of a possible reconciliation have surfaced. Fans, of course, would love to see the two work things out, but insiders claim they are still moving forward with the divorce.

Rumors of a possible reconciliation kicked into high gear after Pitt’s car was spotted outside of Jolie’s residence in Los Angeles last week. It isn’t clear what was going on, though sources believe the actor was simply storing the car at Jolie’s house. Jolie purchased the estate a few months back and it is located a few miles from their old home in Los Feliz.

Although it sounds like Jolie is having a rough time with the breakup, she recently revealed plans to step back into the limelight. Apart from promoting her new movie, First They Killed My Father, Jolie is planning on starring in the Maleficent squeal. She is also considering a spot in the new film about Cleopatra, though she hasn’t made any firm commitments.

“There is a script,” Jolie shared. “There’s a lot of different things floating around. But I haven’t committed.”

Jolie and Pitt have not commented on the latest rumors surrounding their split.

Tell us! Who do you think is probably a better single parent – Brad Pitt or Angelina Jolie? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]