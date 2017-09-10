Watch Giants Vs. Cowboys Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Game Time & NFL Odds

Football fans are ready to watch the New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys live streaming online and on television as Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season is underway. The two teams are set to meet in their opening game on the schedule for the third-straight season. Last season saw the Cowboys achieve a high level of success behind two offensive rookies with standout seasons. However, the New York Giants were the only team to defeat the Cowboys twice last season. Here’s the latest on tonight’s game including NFL matchup odds, start time, TV channel, and how to watch it live streaming online.

As ESPN mentioned in today’s game preview, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott had impressive rookie campaigns. For the new Cowboys’ quarterback Prescott, he racked up 3,667 yards and 23 touchdown passes for his first season. His teammate Elliott had 1,631 rushing yards, leading the league in the category during his rookie season. Now, the duo is back looking for an improvement upon last season where the team was the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, but were eliminated by a Green Bay Packers team led by veteran Aaron Rodgers.

The recent good news for the Dallas Cowboys came in the form of the injunction that a United States District Court placed against Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension. That means the Dallas running back should be on the field for the first game of the new season. Initially, the league had decided to issue Elliott a six-game suspension for an alleged domestic assault against his former girlfriend. That had the team preparing for a first half of the season with their top back out of the lineup which would have meant more playing time for Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden.

In their two meetings with Dallas last season, New York came away with a 20-19 road victory and a 10-7 win at home later in the season. One of the key takeaways from those games as it relates to tonight’s game is that Odell Beckham Jr. led the receivers in yards in both games. Beckham is a game-time decision but expected to miss tonight’s contest due to injury, which could hinder Eli Manning in terms of having one of his favorite weapons to throw to. Manning should still have Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard amongst his targets on the field. Linebacker Keenan Robinson was listed as “expected to miss” today’s game, while Brandon Marshall was listed as “probable” for the contest.

Over at the Odds Shark website, the Dallas Cowboys are today’s favorites with a point spread of four points in their favor. The moneyline prices ranged from -190 to -205 for the Cowboys, with the underdog New York Giants priced at +165 to +175. For the over/under, the latest points total for the complete game was listed at 46.5 points.

Dallas has gone 6-4 over their last 10 meetings with the Giants, although as mentioned, New York was 2-0 against the Cowboys last season. In addition, New York has been 8-4 against the spread in their last 12 games, while Dallas is 1-6 ATS in their last seven games. The total has gone under the points number in seven of the last nine games for the Giants, and four of the Cowboys’ last six games.

The New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys game is expected to start at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday night. The game will be televised by NBC and their affiliated channels in the United States as part of Sunday Night Football. Many cable and satellite subscribers can watch the game live streaming through the NBC Sports Live Extra website or compatible mobile apps. The streaming site and associated apps will have coverage beginning as early as 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

