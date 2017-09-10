‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Chooses Caroline & Dumps Sally Over The Phone, Liam To The Rescue

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Sally’s (Courtney Hope) life will be changed after the week of September 11-15. Not too long ago, Spectra was torched down and with it all her dreams about rebuilding the fashion house was turned into smoke. Now, just as she thought she has already hit rock bottom, she will find that there is a pit even deeper than the one she is in. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Thomas (Pierson Fode) will give Sally devastating news via the phone: he will tell her that he has chosen to stay in New York and be with his family.

Viewers may already know that Pierson Fode has decided to leave the CBS soap opera, and by putting him in New York, the writers are able to write Thomas back into action when the time is right. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state Thomas tells Sally that he wants to continue to live in New York with his son Douglas (Jackson and Leighton Rapo) and Caroline (Linsey Godfrey). After all the promises that Thomas made about returning and making Sally promise to wait for him, it seems as if he has had a huge change of heart.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Thomas will tell Sally that he still cares about her and that he hates that he is breaking her heart. He will set her free of any obligation to him by telling him that she shouldn’t put her own life on hold for his sake anymore. Thomas will tell Sally to find a new beginning for herself.

But where does this leave Sally? Usually an optimistic and strong woman, Sally will be devastated. She is already dealing with the loss of her business, and now she has to deal with the loss of her man as well. To add insult to injury, Thomas doesn’t even have the decency to tell her in person, but dumps her over the phone. Well, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Sally will soon be the beneficiary of good news.

Liam (Scott Clifton) will come to Sally’s rescue and ensure that, if nothing else, at least Spectra Fashions will have another chance at life. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that either Bill (Don Diamont) will be forced to fork up the money to rescue Spectra or Liam will pay for it himself. Either way, Sally will once again be put in a position to take over the fashion world, according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

What do you think the chances are that there may be some romance down the line between knight-in-shining-armor Liam and Sally? Bold and the Beautiful viewers have already seen how Liam disapproves of how Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Bill have teamed up against Sally in the past, and he does have a penchant for damsels in distress. Steffy also warned her husband not to go against Bill, but he went ahead and did it anyway. Could there be trouble in the future for these two who have such conflicting values?

