Jeremy Lin, Era Of ‘Linsanity’ Projected For Encore, Breakout 2017-18 Season

Jeremy Lin could be about to embark on the sequel to the era of “Linsanity.”

Bleacher Report projects the Brooklyn Nets veteran point guard as one of the NBA’s five breakout point guards for the 2017-18 season.

While Lin has grown to be far from unaccomplished over his seven NBA seasons, the website noted injuries limited him to just 36 games last season in his first year in Brooklyn.

Besides his health, Lin also has the reality of being surrounded by a much stronger roster to look forward to this season.

Even as bad as things were last season, Lin averaged 14.5 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in the 36 games in which he took to the court.

Since then, the Nets have added on-the-rise youngsters D’Angelo Russell and Allen Crabbe to go with rugged veterans Timothy Mozgov and DeMarre Carroll.

“It’s a deadly combination for one of the league’s more underrated floor generals,” the website said of Lin being surrounded by such capable talents. “And it should finally allow Lin to be viewed by the national audience as more than a one-year flash in the pan.”

Lin seems to agree with all and any assessments projecting big things for him and the Nets.

“We’re making the playoffs,” he recently boasted to USA Today. “I don’t care what anybody else says to me.”

After a 20-62 season and an average of 62 loses over the last two seasons for the Nets, the biggest reason for Lin’s renewed optimism seems to be the addition of Russell, acquired in a deal with the L.A. Lakers for veteran center Brook Lopez.

“I can’t wait,” Lin said of the chance to play alongside Russell in what shapes up to be one of the league’s best and most versatile backcourts.

“We’re gonna do some serious damage next year,” he said. “I’m pretty sure he’ll start (at shooting guard), but it will be pretty interchangeable. And then when one of us is out of the game, the other person most likely will have the ball in their hands. It will probably be a little bit combo guard-esque.”

With Chicago, Indiana, and Atlanta all expected to take significant steps back this season in an already weak Eastern Conference, the Nets’ chance to turn things around could come sooner than when most everyone expected.

The Nets signed Lin to a three-year, $36 million deal that made him the face of a franchise for the first time since his brief 2012 run with the Knicks evoked the era of “Linsanity.”

Veterans Reggie Jackson, Delon Wright, Patrick Beverly, and Dante Exum rounded out Bleacher Report’s Top 5 list of point guards poised for breakout seasons.

