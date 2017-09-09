Auburn Vs. Clemson 2017 Live Stream Online, TV Time, & Latest Football Odds

Saturday night’s NCAA football schedule will feature the Auburn vs. Clemson 2017 game on television and live stream. It features the first big game for the defending college football champions as they look towards another successful season. Ranked at No. 3 currently, the Clemson Tigers will host the No. 13 Auburn Tigers at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina. A win by Auburn would obviously be huge for them this early in the season and could hurt Clemson’s chances later at another trip to the College Football Playoffs.

As ESPN reported in their game preview, Clemson and Auburn each had opening week routs of their competitors. Clemson was able to defeat Kent State, 56-3. Auburn took down Georgia Southern by a final of 41-7. The two Tigers teams each racked up over 350 yards of rushing in their separate games. With that said, Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson is considered “questionable” to take the field for today’s game. However, starter and SEC rushing yards per game leader last season, Kamryn Pettway, will make his return for Auburn. Clemson will line up their top defensive linemen to handle the Auburn offense. That includes two All-America candidates with Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins as part of one of the top defensive units in the nation.

Auburn’s defensive line isn’t exactly a slouch when it comes to that department, and it’s expected that Kelly Bryant will face a good bit of pressure in tonight’s primetime game. Bryant threw for 236 yards and a touchdown on his 16-for-22 game against Kent State, but didn’t face all that much pressure when throwing. Auburn will change that tonight. The good news is Bryant will have a “hyped up” Death Valley crowd full of Clemson fans rooting in his favor.

So who is favored to win today’s Auburn vs. Clemson game? According to Vegas Insider, the home team Tigers have the edge. Clemson is currently listed as 4.5 or five-point favorites on the game’s point spread. The over/under is at 55.5 to 56 points for the complete game at various sports books.

Odds Shark mentioned in a report several days ago that the Clemson Tigers have now won nine-straight games in the month of September. The last loss dates back to 2014. However, the website also calls Auburn the “most difficult nonconference opponent” Clemson has faced in several seasons.

Among the notes to keep in mind ahead of this game is that Auburn is 0-3 straight up in the last three games they played the Clemson Tigers. In addition, the points total has leaned towards the “under” side in the last six games these two teams played one another.

The Auburn Tigers vs. Clemson Tigers 2017 football game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday night. ESPN will provide live television coverage of this game for cable and satellite subscribers. For live streaming, many U.S. customers with a valid TV provider account should be able to log into WatchESPN website or mobile apps to watch the live streaming game feed.

There’s also the SlingTV channel streaming service which offers a free one-week trial to all new customers. Anyone with a hi-speed internet connection can head over to Sling.com website and sign up for the Sling Blue package which includes ESPN and ESPN2 among other channels to enjoy for the next week.

[Featured Image by Todd Bennett/Getty Images]