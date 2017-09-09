Derick Dillard: After Duggar In-Law’s Fundraising Fails Twice, He Directs Donors To Another Church Member

Derick Dillard, husband to Jill Duggar Dillard, has been having some difficulty obtaining the $6.5k he was asking fans to donate. After having his fundraiser pulled twice, Derick is now asking viewers to donate $15k to a fellow church member instead.

Jill and Derick Dillard have been asking viewers for donations for the past two years to fund their time in Central America, as well as specifically to fund their return to Arkansas for Jill to give birth to the couple’s second child. More recently, the couple announced they won’t be returning to the mission field. Instead, Derick is taking a year off to take classes offered through his church, Cross Church of Northwest Arkansas.

Derick began a fundraiser on the Pure Charity website. He has since removed some of his social media posts about the fundraiser, but Jill Dillard’s social media still has a post advertising it. However, even the link in her Instagram bio — the very link her post advises would-be donors to follow — reflects that the fundraiser has been suspended.

(Emphasis added in the quote below.)

“Jill Dillard Official Instagram of Jill (Duggar) Dillard from 19 Kids and Counting. Wife to @derickdillard. Mommy to #IsraelDavidDillard & #SamuelScottDillard www.purecharity.com/ccsm-missions-derick-dillard-suspended”

BIG NEWS about our next step in ministry! *Visit the link in my bio!* A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

The Pure Charity page itself describes the reason that Derick Dillard’s fundraiser was removed.

“This fundraiser was removed because of violations of our Terms of Use for Registered User Conduct.”

It’s not stated exactly what “conduct” by Derick, as the registered user, was a problem, but the site does have rules listed for fundraisers.

“You cannot discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnicity, religion, sex, disability, age, veteran status, medical condition, citizenship, ancestry or marital status.”

Derick Dillard has been in hot water with viewers lately for some of his religious commentary, as well as comments about Jazz Jennings, a transgender teen also featured on a TLC reality show.

However, another factor may be that the site limits fundraising to be for six specific categories (water, food, health, etc) and all of those center on providing these (including promotion of gender equality) to others, not seeking them for oneself. They also do not include paying for church classes.

The final relevant factor may be that the terms include “a proven track record of successful programs” before one qualifies to ask for donations there.

Derick did briefly have the fundraiser restored, but it was quickly removed again.

We are trying to get this fixed so that donations can be made online as well. Thank you for your patience and for supporting our ministry! https://t.co/yKZIDTIdUO — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) September 3, 2017

Now Derick seems to be taking a different direction — instead of trying to raise $6,500 for his own plans, he’s asking viewers to donate $15,000 to an associate pastor at Cross Church. Derick isn’t asking people to donate to the church, but specifically to this individual, to record an album of praise music.

Hey y'all, you need to check out this clip from my buddy @shaneschauer upcoming record! Visit his profile and click on the link in his bio to learn more about his Kickstarter Campaign! A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Sep 7, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

Dillard implores people to “[v]isit [Shane Schaur’s] profile and click on the link in his bio to learn more about his Kickstarter Campaign!”

While many of the Duggar fans on Derick’s Instagram page focused on the music (with many praising it and others expressing concern about the style being worldly), there are also numerous comments there from viewers referencing the repeated request for donations. One commented, “Why are they asking for money AGAIN?” It’s also clear that not all of Dillard’s fans realize this fundraiser is for an individual, rather than the church — some responded to the questioning comments to say that the funds will go to missions through Cross Church.

[Featured Image by Jill Dillard/Instagram]