Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx: Are Wedding And Baby Plans On The Horizon? Suri Cruise ‘Adores Him Too’

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have finally come out into the open as a romantic couple as they walked hand in hand for a stroll down Malibu beach over Labor Day weekend. It’s been a long time coming for the couple too, as they have kept their relationship a secret for over four years, going out of their way to meet up in secluded dating spots to avoid being photographed together. Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Katie reportedly couldn’t be happier. Apparently, she’s so head over heels in love with Foxx that she couldn’t keep her affection for her man a secret anymore.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have undoubtedly reached a new milestone in their relationship following their PDA moment a few days ago. However, that doesn’t mean that the pair is planning to get married or have kids anytime soon, according to a source for Hollywood Life.

“Katie is madly in love with Jamie, but she really has no desire to get married and to have more kids. It’s a case of ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.’ There’s so many things Katie loves about Jamie, and vice versa,” a source close to the actress said. “Katie loves the freedom of her relationship with Jamie.”

While Holmes is enjoying the fact that she and Foxx don’t have to sneak around when going out on dates anymore, she still adores her man for preferring to keep their relationship private. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jamie Foxx feels that their intimacy as a couple would be compromised if their relationship is laid bare to the public. Moreover, their romantic bond is so strong that they don’t have to be together all the time. Better yet, a source said that Suri Cruise and Jamie Foxx are getting along really well.

“They don’t have to be constantly together, and they have a really solid bond of trust between them. Katie also loves that Jamie is a private person, and that he’s not all showbiz and fame. Suri adores him too, and he’s great with her. Katie leads such a regular, normal and down to earth kind of life now, and she couldn’t be happier!”

Meanwhile, Suri’s father, Tom Cruise, has been feeling betrayed by the fact that Katie and Jamie have struck up a romance a year after their divorce in 2012, according to another insider for Hollywood Life. Cruise reportedly found out about the relationship through his connections. As revealed by Radar Online, Tom had Katie sign a divorce clause restricting her from publicly dating for five years. Holmes, according to reports, was forced to sign the agreement back then just to get the divorce over with.

But that was back then. According to a source close to the actress, Katie “is no longer worried about Tom’s feelings anymore,” and that she just wants to move on with her life with Jamie and Suri.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]