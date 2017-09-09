Kate Middleton Pregnancy: Duchess And Duke Expecting A Baby Girl?

It’s been a week of excitement for the royals and for royal enthusiasts seeing as Kate Middleton and Prince William allowed an announcement to be made by Kensington Palace that they are expecting a third mini-royal. Additionally, the couple’s firstborn, Prince George, enjoyed a nerve-racking yet successful experience while attending his first day of school, and looking mighty adorable when he was dropped off by his royal dad.

Unfortunately, Middleton was unable to be by George’s side on his big day due to severe morning sickness, which she has experienced with each of her three pregnancies. The Duchess was reportedly quite saddened by being unable to attend the school drop-off.

The royal couple, who teased about having a third child earlier this year, are elated that they have another one on the way, and Prince William noted that this current pregnancy is “a very good thing.” Rumors as to the gender of the third addition to their family have been flying and the latest is that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be welcoming another baby girl. As The Evening Standard noted, the couple will likely welcome the new little one in April of next year.

Life & Style shared the supposed details of a source who claims that the royal couple are having a girl.

“This has been Kate’s dream, She’s always wanted two girls and a boy, just like her mother had.” The insider continued, adding that “It has always been the plan to have another child,” and seeing as Charlotte is such a sweet child with an “easy temperament” William and Kate have been wanting another daughter.

Here’s what Prince William has to say about Kate Middleton’s pregnancy https://t.co/DQtBVVJTUN pic.twitter.com/nt96GTEXqU — Cosmopolitan UK (@CosmopolitanUK) September 9, 2017

As aforementioned, there has been little time to celebrate the fantastic news seeing as Duchess Kate has been quite unwell, which has also meant that the beauty has not been able to attend a number of royal events that she was scheduled to.

Kate and William have recently met quite a few changes as of late, after the family made the move from their country home at Anmer Hall in Norfolk to Kensington Palace in London, for the purpose of being closer to Prince George’s school and to enable Middleton and her prince to take on more royal responsibilities from the aging queen.

Prince William makes 1st appearance since Kate Middleton pregnancy news, admits “there’s not much sleeping going on” https://t.co/jcKFOnHxyK pic.twitter.com/oYyxQeE7BV — ET Canada (@ETCanada) September 5, 2017

The palace has relayed, however, in a public statement that Kate Middleton will be unable to attend more events in the future as she battles her current health problems.

Kate Middleton and Prince William urged not to have anymore children in open letter Absolutely shocking… https://t.co/wtXFhyQQ5r pic.twitter.com/DFr7DoCSOD — RSVP Magazine (@RSVPMagazine) July 30, 2017

“Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace,” an official statement read. The source adds, “She is suffering very badly. She won’t be able to attend as many official royal functions while she’s still in her first trimester.”

[Feature Image By Chris Jackson/ Getty Images]