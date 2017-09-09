Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence About Surrogate Mother Who Will Give Birth To Baby No. 3 With Kanye

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are rumored to be expecting baby no. 3 come January next year, and reports claim that they hired a surrogacy agency to find a surrogate mother who will carry out the pregnancy.

Moreover, it was previously reported that the celeb couple was communicating with “a married African-American college graduate with two children” who would help deliver their third baby into the world.

Ms. Kardashian finally had the opportunity to speak her mind about the surrogacy rumors during a late night party with sister Kendall Jenner at the Harper’s BAZAAR event celebrating ICONS in New York, The Sun reports.

“[There’s] so many details out there, and like I’ve never heard this, I’ve never heard this,” Kim said.

“Like whatever. We have not confirmed it, and that’s that. I’ll let you know when we’re ready. “I’ve definitely seen a lot of things, we’ve never confirmed anything.”

Rumors that a surrogate baby will be on the horizon for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian started when the KUWTK reality star revealed that she suffers from a condition that will prevent her from carrying any more children.

Kim and Kanye's surrogate is an 'African-American college graduate in her twenties with two children' https://t.co/odr0QuzFSn — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 7, 2017

The rare condition is called placenta accreta, which occurs when blood vessels and the placenta attach too deeply into the uterine wall, which could cause the pregnant mother to lose three to five liters of blood while giving birth.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are expected to welcome a third baby in January of next year. The pair are already parents to North, 4, and Saint, 1.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's surrogate is reportedly pregnant with a baby girl https://t.co/Kf3eiUuR31 pic.twitter.com/yctzv8pnRX — Rap-Up (@RapUp) September 6, 2017

As reported by TMZ, Kardashian decided to have a third child with West via surrogacy on account of her medical issues from her previous pregnancies. In fact, she was so desperate about wanting to have a third child with Kanye that she asked sisters Khloe and Kourtney if they would be willing to carry her baby.

Rumors of a surrogate mother already started back in July when Us Weekly claimed that Kanye and Kim’s chosen surrogate was already three months pregnant.

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian’s chosen surrogate mother is in her twenties and in “great physical shape.” The woman was allegedly paid $45,000 by the couple.

Moreover, sources claim that the couple’s chosen surrogate mother has been married for five years and that the marriage is solid. The fact that the woman delivered twice before without complications only means that she’s physically capable of delivering Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s third baby without a hitch.

Do you think Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are going to have a third baby by way of a surrogate mother soon? Share your thoughts below.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]