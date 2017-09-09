Gwyneth Paltrow Goes Topless For First Cover Of ‘Goop, Talks About Injecting Bee Venom Into Her C-Section Scar

It should not surprise anyone that the first cover model of Goop magazine’s printed edition is Gwyneth Paltrow herself. The actress has made quite a name for herself as a wellness guru despite her lack of scientific and medical training. The title is not without its slew of controversies, as Gwyneth has been on the receiving end of criticisms on account of her unfounded pronouncements about health and wellness over the years.

The debut issue of Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle and wellness magazine features herself nearly naked and covered in clay. Printed right in the middle of the cover are the words “Earth to Gwyneth.” The most shocking thing about the mag, however, is not the fact that the Goop founder is nearly naked and covered in mud on the cover, but the print magazine’s $14.99 price tag.

But then again, maybe not, given the fact that Goop is infamous for the exorbitant prices they charge for their products.

Does the magazine’s actual content justify the hefty price? According to reports, this debut issue has Gwyneth Paltrow talking about that time she injected bee venom into her C-section scar, her first master cleansing, and the benefits of earthing (the part where she takes her shoes off and walks in the grass because “it’s so healing”). The issue also has her talking about how much juice she is getting out of life by trying to “feel good” even if the means by which she did it doesn’t have enough scientific basis to back it up.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop magazine, which was created in partnership with Condé Nast, is expected to offer a myriad of wellness and beauty advice — at least the sort that the brand is known for. According to Vogue, the issue features a story on the healing properties of different crystals, and another about how to build a perfect, healthy box lunch. There’s also a full-length feature entitled “Find Your Inner Sex Goddess” that provides instructions on how to improve one’s love life using the principles of tantra.

Gwyneth Paltrow announced that Goop will launch a magazine in April, taking her wellness brand and platform into the world of print media.

You can pick up an issue of Goop magazine on newsstands starting September 19. You can preorder issues via Goop’s official website.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt /Getty Images]