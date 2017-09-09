WWE Rumors: Baron Corbin Almost Got Fired Due To Incident With WWE Doctor

Many fans were surprised when Baron Corbin failed to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase last month. There were many theories to why Corbin lost including John Cena and an incident with the WWE doctor, Joseph Maroon. The latest rumors suggest that “The Lone Wolf” was close to getting fired due to the incident but kept his job because of one thing.

As recapped by the WWE website, Corbin cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Jinder Mahal and failed after a distraction by Cena. Mahal capitalized on it as he rolled up Corbin for the win five seconds into his cash in. Corbin became just the third superstar to lose his cash in following Damien Sandow and Cena himself.

One of the rumored reasons why Baron Corbin’s push was halted is because of John Cena. There were reports that Cena refused to put over Corbin at SummerSlam, but it was debunked by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, per Wrestling Inc. Meltzer noted that Corbin blocking fellow WWE superstars on Twitter contributed to his backstage heat in the locker room.

“It also had nothing to do with Twitter, although the Twitter stuff did him no favors, particularly with a lot of the wrestlers because it’s considered bad form to go on a blocking spree of your fellow wrestlers. It was an entirely different situation outside the ring that happened a few weeks ago that happened.”

But according to the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Still Real To Us), the reason for the backstage heat on Baron Corbin is his confrontation with Dr. Joseph Maroon last August about chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. The report noted that Corbin interrupted Maroon during a meeting on CTE and concussions.

Dr. Maroon was reportedly downplaying the connection of concussions to CTE and it apparently upset Corbin to the point that he started arguing with the doctor. “The Lone Wolf” even accused Maroon of being the guy that covers up and denies the link between CTE and football. It should be noted that Corbin is a former NFL player while Dr. Maroon is known for skepticism on CTE-football links.

Also, Corbin might have looked at Dr. Maroon as the character from the movie Concussions wherein he was portrayed as an NFL-biased doctor who denies the link between CTE and football. Nevertheless, the incident was bad enough that Corbin lost his push and he almost got fired.

The Observer report also added that reason why Baron Corbin did not get the release is because of Vince McMahon. The WWE chairman still likes Corbin and he could get another push once his backstage heat eases up. McMahon is known for his love for big men like Corbin, and the 32-year-old superstar should be thankful for that.

However, it should be noted that these are just rumors at the moment, so take them with a grain of salt. Baron Corbin seems to be fine after his failed cash in as he already started a feud with A.J. Styles for the United States championship.

[Featured Image by WWE]