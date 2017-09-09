Jeremy Roloff Asked ‘Where’s The Baby?’ As Audrey Remains Pregnant And One Week Overdue, No Plans To Induce

Little People, Big World star Jeremy Roloff is constantly asked on social media where the baby is, as wife Audrey Roloff is still pregnant and a week overdue. The 27-year-old first-time expectant dad has been active on his personal social media accounts, but hasn’t really mentioned Audrey or her past due pregnancy since six days ago. Audrey Roloff is now overdue by eight days, and Jeremy’s followers want updates on when the second Roloff grandbaby might arrive.
After Jeremy Roloff shared on his personal Facebook account on September 2 that they were “officially past the due date,” his nearly 300,000 Facebook followers and over 500,000 Instagram followers are expecting another pregnancy update soon. Jeremy’s post from last Saturday made the first-time dad seem impatient, while Little People, Big World fans kept reminding him that the “baby will come when she’s ready.” But as days continue to pass with no news on the much-anticipated Roloff grandbaby, Jeremy’s followers and LPBW fans are also getting impatient.
Jeremy took to his personal Instagram account on Thursday to share a post about understanding and communication in relationships. His post was probably in response to Audrey’s Facebook post on Tuesday telling Jeremy that tools are not allowed in the bed. The lengthy post said nothing about baby girl Roloff, and Jeremy Roloff’s followers want to know, “Where’s the baby?” Several of the hundred comments ask if Audrey Roloff had the baby yet.
Understanding comes from communication. In academics, sports, and even relationships, the depth of which you understand comes from the quality of how it was communicated to you. The further we understand our spouse, the more intentional we can be in loving them. Me, I'm a fixer, and the more I understand how something works, the better ability I will have in fixing it. Similarity, the more I understand what makes Audrey tick, how she thinks, and what she's going through, the better equipped I will be to love her well. Yes this happens over time and through expierence, but shortcuts are nice. For us, the Navigators Council journal has been an amazing tool to understand one another. It turned knowing Auj is going through something, to actually understanding what it is that she's going through. (And vise versa) It also created a "good time to talk." Finding that time to sit down and communicate can be VERY hard. But having something to actually do, helped in creating that space to communicate. This is my shameless plug for the journal that we wrote, believe in and has not only helped us, but is helping marriages from around the world connect, communicate, and grow in love. If your interested and want to read more, the link is in my bio. Or visit navigatorscouncil.com #beating50percent #stayingido #navigatorscouncil
Of course, Jeremy Roloff didn’t respond back to the comments wanting updates on baby Roloff, but Audrey is now 41-weeks pregnant and did give Little People, Big World fans an update via her social media accounts on Friday. CafeMom also shared on Friday how Audrey Roloff is “officially super overdue,” adding that Jeremy and Audrey are still waiting, but would “love to welcome their daughter into the world.” Audrey Roloff confirmed those statements late Friday by saying that they are still waiting for “our little girl to come join us in this world.”
The 26-year-old first-time expectant mom and Little People, Big World star went on to write that she’s excited to meet, hold, stare at, pray over, and dress her. Audrey Roloff shared that any day could be the day she finally gives birth, indicating that her doctor has no plans yet to induce her. One comment on Jeremy Roloff’s Instagram post from yesterday asked if Audrey should be induced since she’s “passed her due date.” Visitor comments on Audrey’s Facebook page ask how overdue her doctor is going to let her go “before they induce.”
We are still waiting on our little girl to come join us in this world. Every day I get more and more excited to meet her, hold her, stare at her, pray over her, and of course dress her in these cute @shopalwaysmore onesies;) It's such a crazy thing to wake up every day thinking… "Today could be the day I experience the most pain of my life… followed by one of the most joyous moments of my life. Or, today could be another day of waiting." There is scripture in Hebrews 10:35-36 that has been such an encouragement to my heart this week as I hope to remain fearlessly confident, and patiently enduring – both while I wait, and as I labor???????? #41weekspregnant “Do not, therefore, fling away your [fearless] confidence, for it has a glorious and great reward. For you have need of patient endurance [to bear up under difficult circumstances without compromising], so that when you have carried out the will of God, you may receive and enjoy to the full what is promised.” Hebrews 10:35-36 #shopalwaysmore #alwaymore #alwaysmorebaby #alwaysmoremilk
The Hollywood Gossip shared on Friday that it’s not uncommon for pregnancies to go beyond due dates, “even by a couple of weeks,” but speculates that some Little People, Big World fans are “on edge.” CafeMom also shared that Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are apparently getting bored “waiting for baby girl to show up,” according to Jeremy himself. Jeremy Roloff reportedly does share updates on Audrey’s continuing pregnancy via his Instagram Stories, which disappear after 24 hours.
Jeremy Roloff also reportedly shared a photo on Friday of Audrey sitting on an exam table that he promptly deleted without giving a reason, but the Jeremy and Audrey fan page on Instagram reposted the same photo, saying “I think she likes it in there.”
