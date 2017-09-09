Brad Pitt’s Dating Fears Have Allegedly Been Revealed — Is He Afraid To Find Love After Angelina Jolie?

Brad Pitt is reportedly spending plenty of time with sexy actress Ruth Negga as they film his new sci-fi film Ad Astra. However, despite rumors in regard to a potential future romance between the couple, a new report claims the actor is afraid to fall in love.

On September 8, a Hollywood Life report revealed that while Radar Online suggested that Negga could be Pitt’s next girlfriend, he’s keeping things “light and casual” with his co-star.

“Brad fears falling in love again after suffering from a broken heart with Angelina,” the Hollywood Life source explained.

According to the source, Brad Pitt has great chemistry with Ruth Negga, but because he has been hurt in the past, he is being cautious with their relationship just as he has with other women he’s come into contact with since his September 2016 split from Angelina Jolie.

The insider went on to reveal that while Brad Pitt may have a crush on Ruth Negga, he isn’t planning on falling in love anytime soon and will continue to maintain a relationship with Negga that is strictly professional.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie called it quits on their marriage last year after two years and six kids, including 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

In Radar Online‘s report, it was revealed that Ruth Negga is currently dating actor Dominic Cooper. So, when it comes to a potential romance between Negga and Pitt, it is certainly best that Pitt keeps his distance.

In 2004, as he filmed Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt was accused of engaging in an affair behind the back of his then-wife Jennifer Aniston. Months later, after Aniston filed for divorce, Pitt and Jolie confirmed their relationship with a joint outing with Maddox.

After going public with their relationship, Brad Pitt adopted Angelina Jolie’s oldest son, Maddox, as his own and proceeded to adopt two more children, including Pax from Vietnam and Zahara from Ethiopia, with the actress. The former couple’s other children, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, were welcomed biologically.

Since parting ways with Angelina Jolie last year, Brad Pitt has been linked to a number of women, including Margot Robbie, Kate Hudson, Marion Cotillard, and Sienna Miller. However, he has yet to confirm that he is or has dated anyone since his estranged wife filed for divorce.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]